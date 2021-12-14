Metaverse Magna unveils gaming scholarship program for Africans

MVM, Africa’s first and largest crypto gaming DAO, is sponsoring anyone with internet access and a commitment to improving the quality of their lives with a rare opportunity to earn up to $1,000 a month playing crypto games.

To enter into the play-to-earn crypto gaming world, players are typically required to purchase expensive gaming assets. These assets then unlock access to games like Axie Infinity, which give players cryptocurrency rewards they can exchange for real money.

However, given Africa’s economic dynamics, the average individual cannot afford to purchase these gaming assets (which can cost up to $1,200 in the case of Axie Infinity). This is where MVM comes in.

Onyinye Umeaka, general manager, alongside a team of operations, growth, and community experts, in a statement, said MVM is working to break down gaming barriers in Africa by giving individuals the opportunity to play, earn and grow their wealth without having to purchase any gaming assets.

Through its scholarship program, it bears the cost of investment by acquiring the assets and lending them to players. It also provides additional support through virtual training facilities, a strong community of star players across the globe, and a model that ensures that scholars retain the majority of their earnings, he said. But it goes beyond fun and games.

Having identified Africa’s rapid progression towards becoming the largest workforce in the world by 2035, the organization is seeking to elevate the lower economic classes towards financial security and develop economies across the continent through crypto.

“The crypto play-to-earn revolution has been enriching communities in the Philippines and other countries across Asia, and we are excited about what it’s already doing in Africa,” Umeaka said in an interview.

“As further proof of our commitment to the cause, we’re also developing a free and easy-to-use guild management platform to give anyone else interested in building a similar gaming guild on the continent the tools and community they need to do it.”

Metaverse Magna is the second venture to be publicly announced by Nestcoin, a crypto-native Venture Collective aimed at unlocking the wealth-building potential of crypto, with a mission to democratise economic opportunities across Africa and other frontier economies.

Yele Bademosi, CEO, Nestcoin “Nestcoin has a broader vision of breaking down all the barriers for entry into crypto, and MVM embodies this vision.”

“We believe Play-to-Earn has the potential to drive mass adoption of crypto in Africa, approximately 40percent of 1.2 billion Africans are below the poverty line so the opportunity to help 250M gamers on the continent earn up to $1,000 a month is a worthy mission in our quest to drive economic transformation on the continent.”

MVM was incubated in partnership with Old Fashion Research (OFR), a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund founded by executives from the world’s leading exchange.

In the words of Ling Zhang, founding partner of Old Fashion Research and former VP of M&A at Binance: “We at OFR are beyond excited to be building the MVM DAO with Nestcoin. Whether it is, play-to-earn, move-to-earn, or build-to-earn, the metaverse economy will empower a whole new generation of Africans. The DAO format of MVM will enable unprecedented financial access and wealth creation for our players and our community.”

The DAO is partnering with investors who share its mission and will be unveiling more games in the coming months. Game developers are also invited to pitch new and innovative games for a chance to receive capital and an army of enthusiastic and free MVM players.