Messi, Ronaldo set to clash in Riyadh Cup

Argentina legend Lionel Messi and Portugal’s all-time goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their rivalry in the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup as Inter Miami confirmed their participation in the tournament on Tuesday.

Messi’s Inter Miami side will play two top Saudi Arabia sides, Al-Hilal, on January 29 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on February 2. Messi will be playing against Karim Benzema and Ronaldo within three days.

“These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said.

“We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.”

Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 36 times with the Argentine team emerging victorious in 16 of them while El Bicho’s side won 11 times, the remaining games ended in draws.

Messi scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists during those encounters, while Ronaldo bagged 21 and got one assist.

Messi, aged 36, made his mark primarily at Barcelona, while Ronaldo, aged 38, reached great heights at fierce rivals Real Madrid after transferring from Manchester United in 2009.

Their most recent encounter was in January when Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s former team, triumphed 5-4 against a Riyadh All-Stars XI squad in Saudi Arabia.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football for over a decade. Ronaldo clinched his first of five Ballon d’Or awards in 2008, while Messi’s record eight Ballon d’Ors and Argentina’s 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo’s move to Real Madrid in 2009 put them on opposing sides for one of Europe’s major derbies for nine seasons.