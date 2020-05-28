Merit Abode sets to redefine Lagos Real Estate Landscape with Emerald Garden City Series

Merit Abode Nigeria limited, an established property development company is leading the move for the development of affordable residential properties and creation of safe haven for individuals and families across Lagos and Ogun State, and is inviting investors and aspiring homeowners to partake in the development of Emerald Garden City Series, set to be Nigeria’s first privately owned estate series and aimed at providing middle class Nigerians with the luxury, comfort and security, akin to that of premium estates in highbrow Lagos, at suburban communities across Lagos and Ogun state.

The company has targeted five prime communities including Simawa, Mowe-ofada, Ikorodu and Agbara for the mainland development and Ibeju Lekki for the Island development of the Emerald Garden City Series.

Mr Oludotun Oseni , the Chief Executive Officer of Merit Abode stated that the company offers an innovative real-estate based investment solutions that intelligently and ethically leverage the current crises in the economy, to empower investors and enable them actualized high returns in their real estate investments with low-risk exposure, he also communicated that the development will be a reference point for future residential developments in the property market.

In his statement, he stated that the company, through the Emerald Garden City Estate will make available over 100 acres of livable spaces to middle class Nigerians to build and occupy, thereby facilitating the development of over 1,000 housing units within the next 24 months.

“Merit Abode is committed to providing affordable homes to Nigerians locally and in diaspora. We are taking intelligent steps in tackling the housing crisis in the economy by exploring viable suburban communities within close proximities to commercial city centrals and ensuring the availability of affordable residential homes of the highest standards to Nigerians that are willing and able to buy”. Oseni Stated.

The General Manager, Mrs Ofure Oseni, stated that the company carefully selected the communities for Emerald Garden City estates and since its introduction in 2013, the company has sold out over 5 phases across all communities. The current available Emerald Garden City estates include;

• Emerald Garden City, Simawa, Phases 1, 2, 3, 4 and 4B

• Emerald Garden City, Mowe Ofada, Phases 1 and 3

• Emerald Garden City Agbowa Ikorodu and Imota, Ikorodu

• Emerald Garden City, Agbara

• Emerald Garden City, Ibeju Lekki, Phases 1, 2 and 3

She also stated that the development provides great opportunities for Investors as early investors have recorded over 400% returns on their Initial investment since 2013 till date.

The company provides a range of development options to home seekers looking to buy into any Emerald Garden city. Buyers are availed with options ranging from different 300sqm, 450sqm and 600sqm land sizes, 1 to 4-bedroom bungalows, apartments, duplexes and terrace houses for which the company constructs fully and delivers the keys to buyers within as little as 12 months.

All estates owned by the company are duly registered in their respective states and all have valid title documentations to ensure the security of buyers and investors