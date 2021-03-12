MenaCred App to deliver easy loans to individuals, businesses

In a bid to deliver financial solutions to everyday people and small businesses as well as help its customers achieve more financially, the MenaCred Company has launched its MenaCred App. The MenaCred App is a strategically thought through product that enables a digital generation access loans with ease right from the palm of the hand.

For MenaCred, not only is it important to meet people’s need for access to credit, it is even more crucial for this to be done speedily and without the traditional requirements that become barriers to accessing loans.

The MenaCred App meets its customers at their respective financial positions and statuses without requiring guarantors, paperwork or even a credit history. Speaking about the uniqueness of the MenaCred App and financing product at the recent launch in Lagos, Ayodeji Adekoya-Jaccuss, co-founder, MenaCred Company, remarked: “Our MenaCred App could not have come at a better time. Necessity and a strong desire to lift people’s financial burdens easily, speedily and digitally has been the force driving the development of the App and we are quite fulfilled to see this creation of ours go live to a ready and enthusiastic market.

“For us, the mission to our customers is quite clear as we daily seek to use different ethical touch-points to deliver credit with ease. The MenaCred App is just one of the several creations we have in store and we are excited about what the future holds for us on this journey.”

Hosted on the App Store and Play Store for both iOS and Andriod device users, the MenaCred App delivers loans in minutes through an excellent and user-friendly interface. Customers can access loans for business, education, personal expenses, travel and even ‘enjoyment’.

The MenaCred Company remains committed to continuing its path of providing its customers with innovative, strategic and timely financial solutions.