Meet Tolulope Michael, a techprenuer and cyber security expert

Tolulope Michael is a techpreneur and the founder of ExcelMindCyber in the United States, which provides cyber security, training, and consultancy to its clients. He is a well-known business leader and a beacon of hope for aspiring professionals.

Michael is no doubt a cybersecurity professional making waves in the industry with over a decade of experience and a passion for mentoring others who aspire to come into the industry.

His passion for technology and computers gave birth to a vision of a cyber-secure and protected digital ecosystem. He pursued a degree in Computer Science at the Lagos State University to fulfill his dream.

“This choice eventually laid the groundwork for a successful career in digital security. The following decade after completing my University education, I began building skills in various capacities,” he said.

He has had his footprint working with brands like FedEx, Shoprunner, Nomad Health, ABC Supply, and other leading entities in the logistics and online shopping sectors.

In the course of his career, Michael always nursed the vision of giving back by mentoring others, so in 2022, Michael founded ExcelMindCyber.

Unlike traditional approaches, his program transcends technicalities, focusing on inclusivity and breaking down barriers that hinder individuals from diverse backgrounds, making cybersecurity accessible to all.

Through his Cybersecurity program, he has mentored over 1,000 professionals, guiding them through the intricate realm of cybersecurity and helping many secure positions in reputed U.S. firms with salaries exceeding $120,000.

Some of his mentees have even gone on to be mentors in their rights.

Michael’s thought leadership is encapsulated in a series of books he has authored which delve into the complexities of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and cybersecurity.

Michael’s inspiring career growth and commitment to inclusivity propelled him to build himself and help other individuals attain unparalleled heights in the ever-evolving world of technology.

If you’re seeking a guide into the fascinating world of cybersecurity, Michael is the visionary leader to follow and get in contact with.