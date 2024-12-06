Meet the speakers of Inspiring Woman Series 13

On the 10th of December, it will be the 13th edition of the Inspiring Woman Series and we present to you the speakers for this edition. With panel titles that include, ‘Corporately Speaking, She Dared’ ‘She Said She Could, and She Did’ and ‘Audacity Made Me Do it’ the speakers are fired up and registered participants are in for a great one. We shall return here to tell the story.

H. E JEWEL HOWARD TAYLOR

H. E Jewel Howard Taylor has served in many private and public capacities. She is a visible and very involved stateswoman, with a vision for affordable but quality education, transparent justice system, improved and accessible health system, women’s economic and political participation, and an accountable public service system.

She is one of Liberia’s foremost advocate for increased and improved opportunities for women of Liberia, thus becoming a critical voice on cross-cutting issues at many frontlines in the battle to reposition Liberia for vibrancy, productivity and democratic good governance. On account of her national disposition, she was fondly called the “Vice President without boundaries.’

Her Foundation, Jewel Star Fish Foundation, has provided education and emppwerment opportunities to women for over 20 years, awarding scholarship for girls’ education across Liberia, Ghana, Malawi and Sierra Leone.

H.E Jewel Howard Taylor is a recipient of several distinguished international awards.

Her academic and honourary feat include:

B.Sc Economics, American Institute of Banking (Honours Graduate) Masters in Banking & Finance.

Cuttington University (Honours Graduate) MBA – Finance.

St. Clements University College- Honourary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Governance.

Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law , University of Liberia,(Honours Graduate) LLB Law.

Honours Graduate from the prestigious Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Liberia.

H. E Jewel Howard Taylor is a member of serveral organisations and supports many philanthropic organisations globally.

H.E IMAAN SULAIMAN-IBRAHIM

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is an indigene of Nasarawa State, and a consummate professional with a distinguished career spanning over two decades across diverse sectors, including the public, private, and development spheres.

Educated in Abuja, Imaan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Abuja in 1999. Her academic pursuits exemplify her dedication to knowledge, as she obtained two Master’s degrees—an MBA and an MA in Management—from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 21 in 2001.

To further bolster her capacity in strategy and national security, she participated in the one-year Executive Management Intelligence Course 14, which earned her the distinguished title of Fellow, Institute of SecurityStudies (fsi).

As a respected Fellow of the National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, she embodies the attributes of a seasoned professional and a visionary thought leader.

Engaged in pursuing a Doctoral degree in Security and Strategic Studies at the prestigious Nigeria Defence Academy, her fellowship and the doctoral studies enhanced her capacity to make substantial contributions to endeavours dedicated to navigating the intricate landscape of security challenges in Nigeria, as immediate past Minister of State, Police Affairs.

As the current Minister Of Women Affairs and Social Development, she is aligned to the mission of the Ministry, which is to help build a Nigerian society that guarantees equal access to social, economic and wealth creation opportunities to all, irrespective of gender, also placing premium on protection of the child, the aged and persons with disabilities, with focused attention on key operators in both private and public sectors on mainstreaming the concerns of these groups of people in national development process.

H.E TAMUNOMININI OLUFUNKE MAKINDE

H.E Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde was born to the family of Songo Batubo of Buguma in Asari Touri Local Government Area of Rivers State. She is a graduate of Rivers State University of Science and Technology where she obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering.

Tamunominini Makinde is an alumna of St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas, USA where she bagged a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree with double majors (Finance and General Business). She also earned a Master in Business Administration (MBA) degree from the same institution in 2017.

She doubles as an Engineer and business woman who has contributed greatly to the success of Makon Group of Companies.

Tamunominini Makinde has shown tremendous commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Oyo state. She is the founder of Omituntun for Life Foundation, which is a platform through which she has done various welfare outreaches and empowerment programmes for the less privileged children, physically challenged children, orphans, girls, widows and women in Oyo state.

During her tenure as the Chairperson of the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), she proved herself to be an advocate of people living with HIV/AIDS, by supporting them and hosting them in the State during the yearly World AIDS Day. She is also the Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Governor’s Spouses Forum through which the forum supports Nigerian children, youths and women.

Makinde is happily married to the current Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Oluseyi Makinde, also an Engineer. They are blessed with three children. She is a devoted wife and nurturing mother who has continued to be a strong pillar of support to her husband’s administration.

OLUWAYEMISI OLORUNSHOLA

Oluwayemisi Olorunshola (PhD) is an experienced business professional with over 15 years’ experience and training in Unilever Nigeria Plc, and over 20 years as a business manager/entrepreneur. In executing her organisational goals, Oluwayemisi has distinguished herself not only as a reputable professional, seasoned economist and business administrator, but has also demonstrated a high degree of integrity and fear of God in private and public affairs.

Oluwayemisi Olorunshola is a graduate of the prestigious University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where she obtained a B.Sc. in Education and Economics. She also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and a doctorate degree in Business Administration from the Walden University, USA.

To consolidate her professional advancement, she has completed a wealth of leadership, corporate governance, banking and management training programmes across several reputable institutions like INSEAD in France, the Leishton Academy, Imperial College in London, IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, FITC in Lagos, Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Director (CIoD), H. Pierson in Ikoyi, Lagos, Emmanuel University in North Carolina, USA, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, where she received a Membership Certification, Institute of Management Consultants – Nigeria, where she is a Fellow and a certified management consultant, just to mention but a few.

Oluwayemisi started her professional career in planning and procurement, and ultimately extended her expertise across the supply chain industry and beyond, both as a professional and as a small business entrepreneur.

Prior to her appointment as the first female Board Chairman of Wema bank, she was the Deputy Executive Director of the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS) and also, the Chairman of Wema Bank’s Board Nominations and Governance Committee from 2022 until when she became the Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2023. Currently, she is also a Non-Executive Director of the Bank Director’s Association of Nigeria (BDAN), where she serves as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, and the Vice President of the IIAS.

Olorunshola is a lover of education and the publication of her widely read article on small business sustainability strategies in the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been cited by many scholars.

The impact of Olorunshola on her sphere of influence is not limited to the professional world, she believes in comprehensive human development. In pursuant of this interest, she is a volunteer in many civic activities where she has contributed greatly to the development of her community and other areas of influence. She is the first female President of Egbe Omo Ilara-Mokin in its 44 years of existence. She is the Convener and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ex Unilever Employees Association, Lagos, Nigeria, and the Secretary General of the Old Students Association of The Apostolic High School, Ilara-Mokin.

PATRICK AKINWUNTAN

Patrick has an extraordinary passion for innovation, leadership, fintech and diaspora investments.

Patrick commenced his professional career at EY International and practiced investment banking at Manufacturer’s Merchant Bank (now Fidelity Bank) before a 26-year pan-African banking career at Ecobank where he held various executive positions across Africa. He retired in 2022 as the Managing Director & Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria.

Patrick has an extraordinary passion for innovation, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and innovation in financial services. He led the launch of the first international credit-card in West Africa, a unified pan-African banking App and instant fund transfers across 33 African countries in 18 currencies.

Patrick has extensive board-level experience which includes non-executive director positions at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), FMDQ Securities Exchange, First Securities Discount House (FSDH) and premier Chairman of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited. He is currently an independent non-executive director on the board of MudoZangl Nigeria Limited and Opolo Global Innovation Limited.

He is a recipient of various distinguished local and international awards.

SEUN SULEIMAN

Seun Suleiman is the Managing Director at Siemens Energy West Africa, with regional responsibilities for 21 countries across West Africa Sub-Region. Siemens Energy is a global leader in energy technology. For more than 150 years their engineers have been spearheading the electrification of the world. Located in 90 countries, Siemens Energy operates across the whole energy landscape. Today, they are a team of 98,000 sharing the same passion, vision and values. Their diversity makes them strong and helps them to find answers together with their partners.

Seun joined Siemens in 2015, Bringing over 15 years’ experience and deep expertise in the private sector across Europe and West Africa. He is an accomplished business strategist and success driven leader with strong business acumen. He has been a core member of the executive management team serving in roles as Sales Director West Africa – Service Distributed Generation Oil & Gas and Vice President Service & Digital. Prior to this, Seun also held various functional and managerial positions with ABB Ltd UK, ABBNG Nigeria, Schneider Electric Nigeria and Dresser-Rand Nigeria Ltd.

Seun is vastly experienced in establishing Operational Excellence with specific competence in the Power, Oil & Gas sector and holds a First degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Ilorin, a masters in Oil & Gas Engineering from University of Aberdeen, a Certificate in Project Management from Oxford University and an Executive Postgraduate Programme in Advanced Management from ESMT Berlin.

TEMITAYO LORE DADA

Temitayo Lore Dada is a seasoned strategic partnership development expert and global trade advisor with over 15 years of experience working with various international governments and government funded initiatives.

As Trade Commissioner Global Affairs Canada, she works with the government of Canada to support Canadian companies in identifying and pursuing commercial opportunities across Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe. Also, she facilitates connections between Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) clients and local leads through strategic relationship-building with key stakeholders, resulting in substantial revenue growth for clients.

As former Lead Stakeholder Communications Consultant, Presidential Delivery Unit, Office of the Vice President at Department for International Development (DFID), she played a pivotal role as the Stakeholder Communications Team Lead for Nigeria’s Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), under the UK Department for International Development’s PERL ARC programme, driving and supporting the achievement of priority goals of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

MARGARET OLELE

Margaret Obiageli Olele is a trailblazing CEO and Executive Secretary of the American Business Council. She brings over 30 years of experience engaging African governments on behalf of the private sector. Her impressive background includes twenty-five years of leadership expertise in the food and pharma industry, covering key areas such as government affairs, business development, regulatory compliance, communication, and quality management system auditing across sub-Saharan Africa.

Margaret has provided expertise to various government agencies, including: Technical standards and national codex alimentarius committees of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, vetting and compliance panel of Nigeria Advertising Regulatory Agency, National Office of Technology, Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). She has also offered capacity-building advisory services to: Patient advocacy groups, chambers, women, trade and industry associations, Africa Pharmaceutical Forum, International Alliance for Patient Associations (IAPO Africa), AMCHAM Cameroon, AMCHAM Mali and WIMBIZ.

As host of the American Business Council Podcast “The Business Exchange: How Business Works,” Margaret promotes the visibility of women leaders and entrepreneurs contributing to Nigeria’s and Africa’s economies. She is also an adjunct faculty member at the Graduate School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University, teaching brand strategy and communication.

Margaret is a fellow of the Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria, which has the highest award in the advertising profession.

ODIRI OGINNI

Odiri is an accomplished corporate executive with 18 years’ experience in the financial services industry. Throughout her career, she has successfully led business strategy and corporate performance initiatives, delivering exceptional results. Her expertise lies in investment management, business transformation and driving market leadership.

As CEO, Odiri has positioned United Capital Asset Management as a market leader (Top 3) in the mutual funds industry and the largest Fixed Income Fund Manager in Nigeria. She oversees assets under management of over N900billion across diverse asset classes and investment strategies. She is an active member of investment committees for multiple mutual funds and an infrastructure fund, chair of the Employer Relations Committee, CFA Society Nigeria and Product Advisory Committee Member, Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX).

A recipient of numerous outstanding awards, Odiri is a First-Class accounting graduate from Babcock University with a strong foundation in finance and accounting. She is an outstanding CFA Charter holder (CFA), Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), MBA from Strayer University, equipping her with advanced business management skills and currently pursuing a DBA at Lagos Business School therefore developing her research capabilities.

ADENIKE OGUNLESI

Adenike Ogunlesi is Africa’s foremost fashion entrepreneur who is redefining and blazing the trail in the children’s fashion industry with over 35 years of experience in the fashion and retail business. Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is Africa’s leading premium children’s clothing brand, sharing happiness to over a million children and families across the globe, because she dared to dream and pursue her vision fearlessly.

An entrepreneur passionate about quality, excellence and service, she started the Ruff ‘n’ Tumble brand from the boot of her car in 1998, with a man-power of less than 20 people.

Today, she has built a reputable Pan-African brand, operating to international standards with over 300 employees, 17 retail outlets, an online presence and expansion plans across the African continent and the international community.

A dynamic and phenomenal woman, her quest for innovation and redefining what’s possible on her own terms gave birth to the creation of Gatimo Apparel manufacturing, a state of the art garment manufacturing facility with the capacity to contract manufacture high quality garments to global standards.

KARI TUKUR

With nearly two decades of experience in payments technology and banking, she is passionate about solving the financial inclusion divide with innovative products, services and technologies.

She holds a BSc in Business Information Systems and an MSc in International Marketing from the University of Birmingham. Kari has worked with major multinational banks like Banco Santander, Standard Bank, and Standard Chartered.

She serves on the board of DLM Capital Group and is a strong advocate for diversity, inclusion, and closing the gender gap in tech. Recognised as Corporate African Woman of the Year 2021 by the Global women in tech org, top 50 Most Influential Woman in Nigeria by BusinessDay, and a Choiseul 100 Africa Laureate, Kari is blazing the trail in her field.

ISI IGENEGBA

Isi Igenegba is the co-founder of Strom Global Services Ltd., an ISO-certified indigenous oil and gas service company renowned for its exceptional upstream services, spanning manpower solutions, marine support, procurement strategies, flowline maintenance, and environmentally conscious clean-up services, with operations in Nigeria, Texas and Canada.

As the Lead of People of Influence Network and the visionary behind the Mantle of Deborah movement, Isi Igenegba has emerged as a prominent figure in the apostolic and prophetic landscape. Her divine assignment involves raising a generation of people who are catalysts for change, influencers in their respective fields, and manifesting the Life of God.

She also leads the Influence Academy, a focal point, offering a holistic learning experience that intertwines biblical wisdom with practical application, fostering personal growth and societal change. Her Children of Influence initiative nurtures the younger generations in the values of truth and righteousness, teaching them to accept responsibility to effective positive change, while the Prison Ministry extends compassion and healing to incarcerated hearts, and the Influence Hub stands as the administrative hub of People of Influence Network, coordinating her various activities and initiatives.

As the Lead Trainer at Isi Benedicta Institute, Isi Igenegba is setting the course for individuals and businesses to thrive.

Ayodele OIojede

Ayodele is a transformational business and finance leader with proven expertise in pioneering solutions and accelerating economic growth through financial inclusion strategies. Her background delves deep into the African and North American finance markets, spearheading initiatives which expand the access and reach of digital financial services for business impact and opportunity.

Her expertise in supporting initiatives to close the gender access gap in funding and finance methods for small to medium women-owned businesses cuts across driving economic empowerment and inclusion policies at national levels. She recognises the interconnected nature of different markets and work with key players in digital payment services to give equal rights in the financial system.

Asides her outstanding professional accomplishments, she has made a personal impact in Nigeria by supporting over 100 young students with examination fees and access to higher learning institutions.

She is an experienced board advisor and is focused on leading and steering global conversations to create an enabling environment and improve access to funding and finance methods for small businesses.

CHARLOTTE OSEI

Charlotte Osei is a trisector expert bringing high expertise and accomplishments from the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in Ghana and beyond.

She is a Ghanaian Lawyer with 30 years’ experience, which has been deployed in the business law space, on the boards of international not-for-profits and in the Elections sphere. Charlotte has shattered many glass ceilings in her professional life.

She was the first female Chair of Ghana’s National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), an independent constitutional commission in Ghana charged to promote active citizenship, civic education and sustain Ghana’s democracy. Under her leadership, the NCCE witnessed its most significant transformations in its history.

Again, she was the first female Chair of Ghana’s Electoral Commission and within three (3) years, presided over a national local government election, parliamentary by-elections and Ghana’s globally acclaimed 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

She was also the first woman to assume the role of the President of the African Association of Election Authorities. And again, the first woman to be appointed as the Vice Chairperson of the Executive Board of the African Capacity Building Foundation headquartered in Zimbabwe.

Charlotte was the first Ghanaian and first African female to be appointed by the United Nations and the President of Afghanistan in 2019 as an International Elections Commissioner to the Electoral Complaints Commission of Afghanistan and mandated to build the capacity of the country’s Electoral Body to manage and resolve its elections related disputes.

Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes

Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes is an experienced finance professional with a demonstrated track record over the last 15 years in investment banking and private equity from global institutions such as J.P Morgan. She is the Founder of Aruwa Capital Management, one of the few women owned and managed early stage growth equity funds in Africa investing into untapped investment opportunities in West Africa in the small to lower mid-market.

Adesuwa is an entrepreneur, CEO, mother, investor and women’s empowerment advocate. She founded Aruwa Capital in order to make an impact in society with her skills and track record and change the narrative for women and small businesses across Africa. She is one of the youngest female private equity fund managers in Africa having launched Aruwa Capital at 29 years old. Adesuwa is the first female solo GP to raise more than $10 million in an institutional first fund in Nigeria.

Adesuwa is focused on using Aruwa Capital Management’s investments as a case study to illustrate the business case to invest in women as fund managers, entrepreneurs, consumers and stakeholders in society.

KAYODE OKIKIOLU

The dynamic and multi-talented Kayode Okikiolu is a TV Anchor with Africa’s news leader, Channels Television.

He has co-hosted one of the most watched breakfast shows on the continent, Sunrise Daily and anchored the flagship News At 10, as well as other primetime shows.

Today, you can watch him interview National and global newsmakers, including top UN officials, diplomats, governors, ministers, lawmakers and everyday people on The Morning Brief.

As a member of largest demographic in Nigeria, the youths, he continues to highlight issues that concern them.

Before TV, he worked as a radio presenter at The Beat 97.9fm & Salt 98.1fm for 4 years.

Kayode studied Psychology at the prestigious University of Ibadan and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM).

AISHA AUGIE

Aisha Augie is the current Director General for the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC). Prior to this, she was the Special Adviser on Digital Communications Strategy to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed. Aisha was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of her home state, Kebbi State, Nigeria.

She was the CEO of the 1960 Company, a leading media and communications company. With almost two decades of experience in media and communication in both the private and public sector, Aisha is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated creative artists, photographers, filmmakers and communication specialists leading various development initiatives for the advocacy of youth and women empowerment across Nigeria. She has received various accolades both locally and internationally.

Aisha has spoken at over 200 events both locally and internationally, raised awareness and advocated for different causes in her speaking sessions and has spoken on her experiences, learnings, challenges and solutions to enable younger ones have the opportunity to learn, especially because it wasn’t as easy as it could be today in her earlier days.

She has trained thousands in photo journalism, learning through travel, documentary photography and photography for social change amongst other topics.

Using her experience and strong social media following, she has been able to personally support and train over 110 Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and a high number of young creative individuals to boost their visibility and sales, support them in designing and implementing their brand identity. Aisha strongly believes in job creation through skill acquisition and value creation. #ChooseNigerian #ChooseAfrican.

Kemi Ajumobi is an award-winning journalist. She is an Editor with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry for over 16 years. Passionate about health awareness, youth empowerment, women development, advocacy and advancement. Skilled in poetry, leadership, music, public speaking, hosting and moderating impactful programmes locally and internationally, including, most recently, moderating a panel at September African Diaspora Heritage Month Celebration at Congressional Auditorium & Atrium, U.S Congress, Washington D.C.

She edits the weekly magazine: WOMEN’S HUB, BusinessDay. She hosts ‘Inspiring Woman Series With Kemi Ajumobi’ Talk Show, where she has conversations with women who share their stories. She is also in charge of the weekly Leading Woman and Women In Business pages.

As convener of the annual Inspiring Woman Series Conference, currently in its 13th year, various distinguished women and men of substance come together to learn, network and share their experiences to inspire others.

Ajumobi expanded her passion for womenfolk to radio, anchoring her own radio show which has been on 92.3 Inspiration FM and 99.3 Nigeria Info.

In 2013, she produced and directed her first documentary on people living with HIV/AIDS titled ‘Why HIV/AIDS Cannot Be Ignored’ and featured in a film by

Stephanie Linus, titled DRY.

In 2014, she was a recipient of the G.A.M.E. Award for her contribution to women’s development. She also won NHEA’s Healthcare Media Excellence Award (Print category) same year.

A ForbesBLK member, listed among ’25 Most Powerful Women In Journalism, Nigeria’ by Women In Africa’ 2024, Smart Stewards Awards For Excellence in Media, 2023, One of 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria, 50 Most Influential African Women (2024) by Leading Ladies Africa, MOGULETTES AFRICA’S 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria, and ‘100 Women Creating A Better Africa’ by WEFORGOOD INTERNATIONAL. She is an ALI Fellow.

LINDA UNEZE

Linda Uneze is the Managing Partner/Co-founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, an HR consulting firm. She has worked with various firms to facilitate and led the implementation of HR change projects, interventions and programmes, some of such firms being General Electric (Healthcare), NestOil, African Capital Alliance (ACA), Addax Petroleum, Unotelos (Nigeria & Ghana), Bet9ja, Energy Quest, VFD Group, Obasanjo Farms, Elizade, and others. Before starting Maurice Xandra Solutions, she worked with Environmental Accord, an Environmental and Sustainability Company as the Human Resource Manager; and MTN Nigeria in the Finance Department. She has worked with t in turning concepts into profitable company strategies for optimal productivity.

She is also the Convener of the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference, a platform created to promote experience sharing among business leaders and professionals in a bid to equip potential investors, entrepreneurs and professionals with the right knowledge of the business environment in Nigeria in addition to addressing some of the gaps and challenges peculiar to a developing nation like Nigeria.

Linda has an MBA from Manchester Business School and a B.A from Anambra State University where she graduated with First Class Honours. She is certified by the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI), USA as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHRi) and by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria as a full member (MCIPM).

