Meet the 23 female bodybuilding powerhouses of 2024

Female bodybuilding has emerged as a beacon of strength, resilience, and empowerment. The year 2024 brings us a group of extraordinary women who are redefining what it means to be powerful, disciplined, and unstoppable.

These 23 female bodybuilding icons aren’t just athletes; they’re educators, and role models who inspire millions to embrace their potential. Their journeys span continents and cultures, each story offering a unique blend of struggle, triumph, and transformation.

According to origym, here are the 23 Female Bodybuilding Powerhouses of 2024

1. Andrea Shaw

Andrea Shaw, from From Teenage Aspirations to Global Champion. An American bodybuilding icon, started her fitness journey at just 17 under her mother’s guidance. With a BA in Exercise and Sports Science, she secured her pro card at the 2018 NPC Nationals. She later transitioned from physique to bodybuilding on the advice of legend Lenda Murray. Shaw’s persistence paid off when she clinched the Ms. Olympia and Ms. Rising Phoenix titles in 2020, establishing herself as a global force in female bodybuilding.

2. Melina Keltaniemi

At only 22, Melina Keltaniemi is already making waves in the bodybuilding world. This Finnish powerhouse placed 2nd at the 2018 Nordic Elite Pro and won the IFBB Elite Pro World Championship the same year. Her balanced approach to training and resting fuels her ambition to dominate future championships, showcasing her discipline and strategic prowess.

3. Monique Jones

American athlete Monique Jones discovered her love for weightlifting at 13 and hasn’t looked back. Achieving her IFBB Pro card in 2010, Monique has won prestigious titles like the North American Championships and the Wings of Strength Chicago Pro-Am. Ranked 7th in the IFBB Pro Women’s Bodybuilding Ranking, Monique continues to shine with her extraordinary strength and dedication.

4. Andrulla Blanchette

British Bodybuilding Andrulla Blanchette, one of the UK’s most celebrated bodybuilders, had a stellar career from 1986 to 2002. With victories at the World Games and Ms. Olympia in 2000, Andrulla set a high bar for future athletes. Today, she channels her expertise into personal training, inspiring the next generation of bodybuilders to push boundaries.

5. Yaxeni Oriquen

Venezuelan-American Yaxeni Oriquen is a living legend in bodybuilding, A Veteran Champion with Timeless Passion boasting a Ms. Olympia title and five Ms. International wins. With over two decades of experience in fitness and nutrition, Yaxeni remains a role model at 54, driven by her love for training and inspiring others to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

6. Theresa Ivancik

Theresa Ivancik is a professional female bodybuilder for the IFBB Pro League and a certified personal trainer, ranked 6th globally in female bodybuilding. Her accolades include the 2019 Rising Phoenix World Championships: Achieved a 6th place finish and won the Best Poser Award. In 2019 Lenda Murray Norfolk Pro: Secured victory and qualified for the Rising Phoenix World Championships.

IFBB Chicago Competition: Won the title of “Best Poser” for her remarkable posing skills.

7. Elisa Pecini

Elisa Pecini, a 24-year-old Brazilian bodybuilder, is one of the most successful athletes in the Bikini competition category. Her achievements include the 2018 Winner of MuscleContest Nacional Pro Bikini, Pittsburgh Pro Bikini, and MuscleContest Brazil Pro Bikini. In 2019 Bikini Olympia Champion: Secured her place as a top-tier competitor during the Mr. Olympia competition.

8. Sarah Villegas

Sarah Villegas, an IFBB Pro, personal trainer, and certified sports nutritionist, has achieved remarkable milestones in her career. 2020 Olympia: Women’s Physique Champion. In 2019 Olympia Women’s Physique: Secured 2nd place.Currently the Fitness Director at AFS Premier Fitness, Villegas supports hundreds of clients in achieving life-changing fitness transformations.

9. Shanique Grant

Shanique Grant, an IFBB professional bodybuilder and online coach, has made history in Women’s Physique In 2018 & 2019 Women’s Physique Olympia Champion and also Achieved consecutive wins at 23 years old. 2016 New York Pro Champion: Secured first place after recovering from a violent attack earlier that year.

10. Stefi Cohen

Dr. Stefi Cohen is a female bodybuilder, physical therapist, and strength icon. Her accomplishments include the 25 World Records, a 202.5kg squat and a 205 kg deadlift. Co-founder of Hybrid Performance Method, a coaching platform helping clients achieve athletic and aesthetic goals. Achieved gold in Olympic weightlifting at the state level. In 2020, Cohen transitioned to a lower weight class, achieving three additional world records while weighing just 114.2 pounds.

11. Carriejune Bowlby

Carriejune Anne Bowlby is a renowned American fitness model and bodybuilder, celebrated for her transformation from slender to strong. With 1.2 million Instagram followers, she inspires a global audience.Her fitness journey began in school, where she participated in track and field, gymnastics, and cheerleading. She transitioned to weightlifting during her first year of high school and now trains six days a week. Carriejune uses her platform to share her workouts and motivate others.

12. Beatriz Biscaia

Beatriz Biscaia is a Portuguese IFBB Bikini Pro and two-time Pro Champion, earning her Pro Card at just 17, an unmatched feat in bodybuilding.Beatriz has achieved first-place victories at the Diamond Cup Thorn, Rui Ferreira Contest, and Portugal Classic. She also earned silver medals in competitions like the European Pro Bikini, MuscleContest Japan Pro Bikini, and Vancouver Pro Bikini.

13. Helle Trevino

Helle Trevino, born Helle Nielsen, is a Danish-American IFBB Pro who earned her Pro Card in 2004. Despite facing a severe back injury that threatened her career, she made a remarkable recovery over eight years and returned to competitive bodybuilding.Trevino’s resilience led to victories at the 2011 FIBO Pro in Germany and the 2017 and 2019 Wings of Strength Rising Phoenix World Championships.

14. Margie Martin

Margaret “Margie” Marvelous is an American professional bodybuilder and former Marine Corps sergeant. Inspired by powerful female heroines, she pursued her dream of bodybuilding and achieved monumental success. Margie won first place at the 2015 and 2016 IFBB Wings of Strength Rising Phoenix World Championships, solidifying her reputation as one of the sport’s most formidable athletes.

15. Nataliya Kuznetsova

Nataliya Kuznetsova, a heavyweight Russian bodybuilder, is regarded as one of the biggest female bodybuilders globally. Standing at 5’7″ and over 220 pounds in the offseason, she has nearly half a million Instagram followers. Nataliya holds world records in arm lifting, bench press, and deadlift, along with European titles in bench press and deadlift.

16. Jessica Buettner

Jessica Buettner burst onto the powerlifting scene with an unforgettable performance at the 2018 World Championship, breaking three junior world records. At just 24 years old, this Canadian powerhouse claimed silver at the 2019 IPF World Championship in Helsingborg. Jessica’s journey began at 19, where she dominated the Junior division at the CPU Saskatchewan Provincials, totaling an impressive 352.5kg (777lb).

17. Gayle Moher

Gayle Moher’s name resonates in bodybuilding circles for her incredible career that spanned decades. As one of the most recognized American-British bodybuilders, she brought her A-game to competitions worldwide, including the Jan Tana Classic and the Southwest USA Pro Cup. Her crowning achievement came in 1999 when she clinched the Jan Tana Classic title, an extraordinary feat after competing three times in the same year.

18. Iris Kyle

Iris Kyle is a legend in women’s bodybuilding, holding 17 titles, including 10 overall Ms. Olympia wins—the most in history, male or female. Her dominance earned her the top spot in the IFBB Pro Women’s Bodybuilding Ranking List in 2013. Inspired by fitness culture in California and a photo of Lenda Murray, Iris began her journey to greatness. Her reign started with a victory at the 1994 Long Beach Muscle Classic, followed by iconic wins at the NPC USA Championships (1998), Ms. Olympia (2001–2014), and Ms. International (2004–2013).

19. Cydney Gillon

Cydney Gillon isn’t just a three-time Figure Olympia Champion; she’s a fitness icon with a deeply inspiring story. Raised by parents who were competitive bodybuilders, Cydney learned the value of discipline early on. In 2012, she won the NPC Nationals and earned her pro card, paving the way for a stellar career. Her achievements include consecutive Olympia Figure wins in 2018, 2019, and 2020, as well as victories at the Arizona Pro and Figure International competitions.

20. Juliana Esteso

With nearly half a million followers, Brazilian athlete Juliana Esteso is not just a competitor but a motivator. As one of the pioneers of the IFBB Wellness division, Juliana’s physique embodies the perfect blend of a developed lower body and a toned upper body. Though she rarely competes, Juliana stays in peak condition, inspiring her followers to achieve their goals with respect, devotion, and joy.

21. Dana Linn Bailey

Dana Linn Bailey won the Jr. USA in 2011 earned her an IFBB pro card, and in 2013, she claimed victory at Joe Weider’s Olympia. Dana’s resume includes a string of first-place finishes in elite competitions like the Dallas Europa, Jr. USA, and Olympia. Beyond her achievements on stage, Dana co-owns The Warhouse Gym, a cutting-edge training facility, and manages a clothing brand (Flag Nor Fail), a supplement company (Run Everything Labs), and an online training program (DLB Daily).

22. Deepika Chowdhury

Deepika Chowdhury is from India, she won the nation’s first IFBB Pro and won the Overall Figure category at the 2015 NPC Steve Stone Metropolitan Championships. A molecular biologist by profession, Deepika believes fitness is a holistic journey that nurtures mind, body, and soul. Her advice? Set goals that align with your vision and embrace the process with wisdom and passion.

23. Juliana Malacarne

Juliana Malacarne is a four-time champion of Olympia’s Women’s Physique Showdown (2014–2017). Her journey began in 2005 when she earned her IFBB Pro Card at the Amateur BodyFitness Championships in São Paulo. After moving to the U.S., Juliana dominated the Women’s Physique category at the New York Pro Championship for three consecutive years (2012–2014). She also claimed victory at the 2015 IFBB Arnold Sports Festival.

