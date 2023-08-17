Meet Tahir Mamman, legal luminary to lead Tinubu’s students’ loan initiative

Tahir Mamman, a legal luminary and the immediate vice-chancellor of Baze University, Abuja has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s to lead the students’ loan initiative, and the repositioning of the country’s educational sector.

Mamman has been appointed as the new minister for Education in Africa’s biggest economy for the next four years.

The 69- year Michika, Adamawa State- born educationist started his early life and education in his community before gaining admission into the university.

His journey to academic limelight began when he obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1983.

A year later, he graduated from the Nigerian Law School, solidifying his foundation in the legal field. His academic prowess paved the way for an outstanding career that would leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal landscape.

Entering the academic sphere, Mamman joined the University of Maiduguri where he taught Law, rising to the position of the dean of the faculty of law.

The professor of law continued his quest for a place of honour in the fraternity of legal luminaries by his pursuit of a Master’s Degree from the University of Warwick and, subsequently, a Ph.D., reinforcing his commitment to continuous learning and academic growth.

In 2005, Mamman assumed the role of director-general of the Nigerian Law School after serving as deputy director-general of the Kano campus.

His outstanding leadership display led to transformative growth and infrastructural development in the Kano campus of the Nigerian Law School within his eight-year tenure.

Mamman’s visionary approach and firm dedication played a significant role in shaping the future of legal education in Nigeria.

In September 2015, he was conferred with the esteemed title of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as a recognition for his exceptional contributions within the legal realm.

This recognition accentuated his standing as a legal luminary and his insightful impact on the legal profession. Prior to his appointment, Mamman serves as the vice-chancellor of Baze University, situated in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

His role as an academic leader continues to shape the minds of future legal professionals, instilling in them the values of integrity, excellence, and ethical practice.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, the federal government conferred on him the national honor of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), a testament to his commitment to nation-building and the advancement of legal education.

Professor Mamman stands as an epitome of excellence, leadership, and unwavering dedication. His journey is an inspiration to aspiring other professionals and a testament to the transformative power of education, integrity, and a commitment to positive change.

Adepoju Tejumaiye, head of mass communication department of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) expressed optimism that the appointment of Mamman as the minister of education will bring the needed transformation Nigerians have been agitating for in the sector.

“Well, I, personally, I’m happy that the person chosen as the minister of education is a professor, he has been in academia for decades, so he knows what the problems are.

He should be able to tackle what the problems are, but you know, we Nigerians, the way we do things, when you are outside, you think differently when you are inside, you think the other way. Let us just be hopeful that things will be done the right way,” he said.

Similarly, Ifeanyi Abada, a senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was philosophical in his response to the appointment of Mamman as the minister of education.

“Let’s see what happens, we give him that benefit of the doubt to see what happens.

He may be able to do something, if he understands how to rely on people who are good in that area of appointment. But the problem with Nigerians is pomposity which does not allow leaders to consult experts in the field,” he said.

Read also: The trouble with Nigeria’s education curriculum

Some other offices and positions held by Mamman are member, National Universities Commission (N.U.C) accreditation panel to University Law Faculties, Eastern States, 1996-1997;

Member, Local Government Election Tribunal, Adamawa State, 1997; Dean, Students Affairs Division, Office of the vice-chancellor, University of Maiduguri, 1997-2000; Co-ordinator, Parliamentary Study Project, 1992-2001; Adviser/Part-Time Consultant, Houses of Assembly of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States; 1999-2000;

Member, Federal Government Technical Committee on Privatization (Transport Sector), 2000-2001; Member, Steering Committee on the establishment of Adamawa State University, 2000-2001;

External Examiner, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, 2001-2002; Patron, Youth Federation of Nigeria, University Branch; Patron, Michika Local Government Students Union, among others.