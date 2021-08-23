Medview announces passage of COO, Ajigbotosho

The management of Med-View Airline Plc has commiserated with the family of Michael Oladehinde Ajigbotosho, its chief operating officer/accountable manager, and also announced his passing away.

A release made available by the management said that until his demise earlier in the month, Ajigbotosho had served the airline meritoriously in various capacities. He was born in March 1953 and died earlier in the month.

Muneer Bankole, chief executive officer, Med-View Airline Plc, described Ajigbotosho as a loyal management staff who dedicated his life to the growth of the airline and prayed that God reposes the soul of the departed and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Ajigbotosho was survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Commendation service will hold Monday, September 6 and 8, September 2021 at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Itire II, 62, Jubrilla Street, Ijesha Road, Itire-Surulere, Ijesha Road, Lagos

A Christian wake will hold September 9, 2021, at his residence Ayo Ni O House, 46/48, Ajigbotosho Street, Mercyland Faith, Oluwaga Bus stop, Ipaja, Ayobo, Lagos.

The funeral service will hold Friday, September 10, 2021, his residence at 10:00 a.m.