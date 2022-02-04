Medview Airline denies diversion of funds for 2019 Hajj airlift

Medview Airline Plc has said there was no scam or diversion of funds meant for the 2019 Hajj airlift, as indicated by some media platforms.

In a statement signed by Isiaq Na-Allah, the director of Business Development, the airline said there was no scam or diversion of funds meant for the 2019 Hajj airlift, and said the funds were utilized for necessary preparations including aircraft maintenance and payment to service providers.

Specifically, the airline pointed to the much-touted $900,000, saying NAHCON paid the money directly to two service providers in Saudi Arabia namely the General Authority of Aviation ($400,000 and Taibah Airports Development Company ($500,000) on July 5, 2019.

Read also: Lessons for Nigeria as Ethiopian Airlines leverage open skies

“In spite of deft moves by some highly placed persons to frustrate the airline from the operations with the late release of funds, Medview Airline airlifted 4,387 pilgrims from Kaduna, Yobe, and Ogun States. The Pilgrims Boards in those states are living witnesses of the operation.

“In line with the terms of the contract with NAHCON, a Presidential committee was raised to reconcile the differences in payment to Medview Airline and the number of pilgrims airlifted, and this later transformed into a Ministerial Committee, where all issues were resolved.

“It is therefore strange for somebody to wake up and go to the rooftop armed

trumpets and cymbal for a non-existent scam or diversion of funds all to smear Medview Airline Plc,” Na-Allah stated.