Meadow Hall to hold education 2021 convention

Meadow Hall Foundation is set to host the first virtual edition of its education convention, on May 22, 2021, from 9am to 1pm, with the theme: “Rethinking Education: Adapt, Adjust and Achieve.”

The education convention provides an opportunity for all educational stakeholders (school teachers, school heads/administrators, school owners/school leaders, parents, government officials and community leaders) to gain fresh perspectives on pertinent educational issues in these times from their interactions with teachers and educational experts.

As Meadow Hall Foundation continues to advocate quality education in Nigeria, some of the topics to be discussed in the convention include Getting It Right in Our Schools targeted at policy makers and government officials, school financial management targeted at school owners, teacher, teaching and the future of work targeted at teachers and integrating technology to stimulate creativity.

According to the Foundation, the convention is another example of the work Meadow Hall Group is doing to continue to raise standards in education.

“We are steadfast in their belief that teachers must get the best training and knowledge of 21st century methodologies in order to help children reach their full potential.

Meadow Hall Group seeks to provide through its subsidiaries, opportunities to raise excellent, Godly and well-rounded children who will become lifelong learners. Meadow Hall is committed to excellence and is passionate about the holistic development of children.”

According to the Foundation, quality education is key to national development, as the impact of quality education on students’ performance and nation building is far reaching.