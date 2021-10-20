MDXI hosts event to help microfinance banks, pensions administrators optimize business operations

As organizations continue to intensify efforts to ensure seamless operations of their IT infrastructure, MDXi, a MainOne Company is hosting an interactive webinar for microfinance banks, pension funds administrators, and capital market operators on the 21st of October 2021.

This webinar is themed ‘Optimizing Business Operations with MDXi Cloud solutions’, will feature presentations, case studies and panel discussions on cloud solutions that will be relevant to Chief Technical Officers and Technical heads in these organizations.

The event will be virtual in line with current COVID-19 guidelines.

MDXi, a MainOne company and West Africa’s leading commercial data center and interconnection operator, offers a variety of colocation, cloud and interconnection services, delivered via world-class infrastructure, a highly skilled and certified support team.

Its carrier neutral data centers with combined capacity of 5 MW across the key markets of Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire provide access to all leading internet exchanges, network providers and ISPs in the West African region.

A recent finding by McKinsey shows that many organizations are experiencing one or more failure modes as part of their cloud journey.

The reason for these failures were attributed to lack of flexibility and cost optimization benefits despite migrating to public cloud platforms, and chaotic on-premise cloud environments leading to security risks.