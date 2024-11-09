MC Oluomo elected NURTW national president

Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Chapter, has been elected the new national president of the Union.

He was the only candidate in the election, which took place at the Union’s Zonal Secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road, on Saturday..

Delegates from the four Southwest states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti participated in the election.

The election was monitored and by Aliyu Issa-Ore, acting national president of the group. Issa-Ore noted that the union’s constitution outlines that the zone to fill the national president’s position should elect its preferred candidate and present him to the national body.

Speaking after his election, Akinsanya called for peace and pledged to work towards unity among NURTW members.

“I have forgiven everyone who has offended me, and I hope those I have offended will forgive me as well. This is our union, and we must be committed to preserving it. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood,” he said.

