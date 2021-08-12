Mbappe’s next club disclosed

Nasser Al-Khelaifi the president and chief executive officer of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club of France has reaffirmed that Mbappe is going nowhere even after signing Messi.

‘‘Mbappe is a Paris player, we know his future. I wanted a competitive team; you can’t have a more competitive team. Mbappe has no excuse to do anything other than stay.’’ he said.

Al-Khelaifi was speaking at the official unveiling of Lionel Messi as a PSG player to thousands of PSG fans standing outside the Parc de Princes in France on Wednesday, August 11.

When asked by a journalist how the club intends to maintain Financial Fair Play (FFP) with the star-studded squad in his team. The PSG boss was quick to respond;

‘Thank you very much for your question, I was waiting for it. We follow the FFP regulations since day. Before we do anything, we look at it with our commercial and legal people. When you see we are signing Leo, that means we have the capacity to sign him.’’ Khelaifi stated.

Messi, who is presented with jersey number 30, was glad to unite with Mauricio Pochettino, a fellow Argentine.

‘‘I know the coach very well. The fact that he is Argentinian, helped from the beginning, it was important in my decision-making.’’ He reiterated.

On what he thinks about facing Barcelona in future, Leo Messi said it would be very nice to go back to Camp Nou, and that he hopes it would be with fans given the pandemic.

Messi noted that it would be strange to play in Camp Nou with another shirt, but that believes that it can happen.

Wearing the Barçelona shirt, Leo Messi is the player who has won the most trophies for the club with 35, three ahead of Andrés Iniesta. He won 10 league titles, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 7 Copas del Rey, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups and 3 European Super Cups.

Messi said that it feels great to link up with players such as Neymar again and Mbappe for the first time. He applauded the PSG fans and the entire club for the warm reception accorded to him.

Messi promised to give his best to see the club excel and win more titles. Leo is the only player to win Ballon d’Or six times.