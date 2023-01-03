Mbah tells Enugu residents to expect transformation in 2023

Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, has said the state will experience socio-economic transformation if elected.

Mbah, in his new year message on January 1, 2023, enjoined the people of the state to keep hope alive with his candidacy as the year would be a special one in the annals of the state.

He said despite the economic crisis that bedevilled the nation in 2022, Enugu recorded improvement in infrastructures, citizens and workers’ welfare, healthcare and human capital development made possible by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration.

While assuring the state that he is well prepared for the task ahead with his well-thought-out, robust and excellent manifesto, Mbah said that the state under his leadership in 2023 will witness exponential growth, unprecedented socio-economic transformation and Industrialisation which will be driven by technology and innovation.

Read also: 2023: APC, LP, PDP argue over Obasanjo endorsement of Peter Obi

He reiterated his unswerving commitment to support the citizens in areas of businesses and Investment by creating a friendly, transparent and enabling environment for ease of doing business, provide for the basic welfare of the people, improve further on human capital empowerment through support for the youths, special training, and skills acquisition for them.

Mbah said he had set the agenda and the pace for the “New Enugu State of our dream where everyone will have a voice in the decision making process, participate actively in governance and vigorously pursue their dreams in the most accommodating, encouraging and inspiring environment as envisioned by my social contract and manifesto.”

He added that nobody would be left out in the journey to make the state one of the top three states in the country in terms of gross domestic product and moving Enugu economy from its present $4.4 billion to $30 billion in the next eight years.

He said: “We have measurable indicators for you to assess us. We are going to make 2023 a year that will mark the beginning of unprecedented, massive development, and the support we shall be giving to you in your businesses, education, welfare and needs well outlined in the most unambiguous manner.

“I am aware of your numerous needs and sincerely assure you that the solution you seek is not far-fetched because our tomorrow is here,” he said. “Having prepared for the task ahead, I’m delighted to let you know that I am that person who’ll take Enugu State to the pinnacle of its dreams.”

According to him, his ambition is fuelled by the desire to see Enugu flourish.

“Today, as I join you in celebrating this new year of hope and beginning of unexampled development in the history of our state, I want to reiterate my willingness to offer myself to serve you with forthrightness and diligence.”