Mbah says will sustain development pace in Enugu

The governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has said there would be no slowing down in development activities in 2025.

The governor, who gave this assurance in his New Year message on Wednesday, urged Nigerians generally to ignite the fire of love, empathy and charity to move the nation forward in 2025.

Mbah also assured the Enugu people of his commitment to inclusive development and all-bracing economic opportunities.

“The high expectations that have arisen as a result of the successes of the outgoing year are understandable. We cannot afford to temper your expectations with excuses, or by lowering our deliverables.

So, as we behold the dawn of a New Year, you can be rest assured that there will be no slowing down on the social and economic re-engineering we have set off across the state,” he said.

“In a few days’ time, we will witness the formal commissioning of some major capital projects – from completed Smart Green Schools to the breath-taking International Conference Centre; Primary Healthcare Centres that expand quality medical care to the remotest locations in our state, as well as several kilometres of urban and rural roads; and Bus Terminals designed to restore order and dignity to our public transport,” he noted.

For him, these are significant projects, though, in his reasoning, they are just a miniscule representation of the government’s larger vision for the state.

He disclosed that this year, the doors of the state’s Smart Schools will open across the entire state, bringing almost, in a literal sense, a world of opportunities to the children’s classrooms.

The governor hopes that, through fully functional Smart Schools, the state has caught glimpses of the wholesome transformation that children will experience when exposed to a range of practical and impactful learning.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

