Mbah charges ENSUBEB board to shun political interference in their duty

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, has advised members of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) to concentrate on achieving realizable goals of the state in ensuring that educational best practices as seen in developed countries are replicated in the state.

Governor Mbah, represented by Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, stated this at the State House Enugu, during the ‘status report’ presented by the board of ENSUBEB to the governor on November 3, 2023.

He charged the board chairman, GOC Ajah, and his team to shun political interference, influences and distractions, but be firm and resolute in the process of bringing change to bear on the Enugu State primary education system.

According to Mbah, the board in all its activities must be deliberate, cohesive, comprehensive and firm in its decisions in order to ensure that their responsibility of providing equal access to quality basic education in the state is met.

He further maintained that there was need for the inclusion of teacher-retirees in the educational system so that their mastery in some subjects would help in enhanced teaching and learning from the formative stage of the pupils.

“You have to adopt a value for money model, prioritize our education, monitor the activities of teachers, and issue sanctions to anyone found wanting in their duties. Contract awarding must not be to please politicians. We cannot continue to play politics with our education.

“We are going to use technology as an enabler for learning. We are equally going to make use of teachers that are retiring, enabling them to be in a pool to support because once they are retired and are not called back, they get tired,” he said.

The board chairman of ENSUBEB, Ajah, earlier in his speech, had x-rayed the scorecard of the board since they came into office, introducing the acronym, ‘DIRECT’ as a goal they have set to achieve.

According to him, the word, DIRECT, stands for Disruptive Innovation, Institution capacity, Responsible citizenship, Excellence, Character and competence, and Team Work.