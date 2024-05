An unknown number of people are feared dead after a building collapsed on Lagos Island Thursday.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident via its X handle.

“On May 30, 2024, at 11:24 hrs, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call regarding the collapse of a two-story building located at 15, Back of Oba Palace, Adeniji bus stop. An emergency response team from the Ebute Elefun Fire Station,” the service posted on X.

Details later