May Day: You’re adding value to governance in Oyo, Makinde tells labour unions

Seyi Makinde,Oyo State Governor on Sunday, commended labour unions in the state for adding value to governance and improved social rights of the people.

The governor, while speaking at the 2022 May Day Ceremony, held at the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, said that his administration recognises the sacrifices, forbearance, and contributions of all workers in the state in the face of the difficulties and challenges posed by the current economic reality in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, explained that despite the challenges, his government has kept faith with promises made during his inauguration as governor of the state.

He noted that workers and pensioners receive their salaries, pensions and allowances on/or before the 25th of every month, adding that a total sum of Four Hundred and Eighty Million Naira (N480,000,000.00) is being released as monthly payment of gratuities to Local Government, Primary School and State Retirees.

According to the governor, his administration believes that the Civil/Public Service is the engine room of any government, adding that the success of the government depends on the vibrancy of the Civil/Public Service that helps in the execution and implementation of policies.

He said: “It is with utmost joy that I welcome you all to this year’s workers’ day celebration. We give glory to the Almighty God for the privilege of being alive to witness this celebration.

“This time last year, we all gathered at this same venue to celebrate the ever dynamic, dedicated and most illustrious workers of Oyo State, while we also committed the year to the hands of the Creator. It is, therefore, important that we return all glory to the giver of life for bringing us here today.

“I wish to commend the Labour Unions in Oyo State for adding value to governance, consistently defending, and improving the political, economic and the social rights of the people of Oyo State.

“I must also mention that my administration recognises the sacrifices, forbearance, and contribution of all the workers of Oyo State in the face of the difficulties and challenges posed by the present economic situation in the country.

“Such challenges are, however, not peculiar to Oyo State, it is a general phenomenon which has besieged the entire States of the Federation including the Federal Government.

“In spite of these challenges, this administration has kept faith with promises made during our inauguration.

“It is no news that workers receive their salaries and allowances on/or before the 25th of every month. This is also being enjoyed by our Senior Citizens as their pensions are being paid on the same date.

“It is worthy of note that we release a total sum of Four Hundred and Eighty Million Naira (N480,000,00.00) monthly for payment of gratuities to Local Government, Primary School and State Retirees.

“On 28th May 2021, this administration delivered nine brand new buses for conveyance of workers to and from their places of work at no cost. In order to make it stress free for the Department administering the vehicles, we had to increase the amount of fuel given to these buses from 80 litres per week to 200 litres per week. It was our belief that this would enable the buses to cover more routes and thereby convey more workers. On the same day, we commissioned the renovated Secretariat Staff Clinic with state-of-the-art facilities to help prevent cases of untimely death among workers.”

Makinde, who maintained that his government would continue to listen to the yearning of the workforce and other sectors of the society, said the government has also decided to add two additional buses to the fleet of buses for workers.

“Let me also add that the government has listened to some of the complaints coming from workers on the operation of the Pacesetter buses. We have therefore decided to add two additional buses to join the Olodo and Egbeda routes.

“This is as a result of the need to effectively serve the huge population of workers on those routes. “Besides, the bus plying Ojoo route will now extend to Moniya, while the one on Challenge route will now get to New Garage.

“In the same vein, the bus plying BCGA route will now extend its operation to Apata.”

He added that the administration believes in training and retraining of the workforce for optimum performance and efficiency, hence it has trained over 20,000 workers across the state in different areas specially, to support the Four (4) cardinal programmes of the government.

“This effort has been bearing fruit as many workers are seen to have been more dedicated and effective in the performance of their duties.

“In order to have more capable hands in some segments in the Civil/Public Service we recruited Six Hundred and Ninety-Two (692) Education Officers to manage the affairs of such Schools under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“May I state that the dwindling economy has not affected our promise of reducing unemployment as recruitment exercises are ongoing in the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) and Oyo State Primary Health Care Board where over 500 Officers are to be recruited in various capacities.

“Early in April 2022, we handed 100 Operational Vehicles to the Western Nigeria Security Oyo State, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps. This gesture is aimed at ensuring a more formidable security apparatus for the State, since it has been severally acknowledged that the first duty of government is the protection of lives and properties.

“We have also constructed and rehabilitated major roads in the State. Some of the road projects include the 9.7km Saki Township Road; 21km Airport-Ajia-New Ife Express Road with a spur to Amuloko; 45.3km Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road; 5.2km Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road among others.

“Recently, we commissioned Pacesetter Mass Transit Buses which were procured last year. Two world-class Bus Terminals, one at Ojoo and the other Challenge area of Ibadan have also been commissioned for public use.

“Indeed, our commitment to the welfare of our people remains unshaken,” he said.

The governor concluded that his government has played its part as a responsible government, calling on workers to show more dedication to duty and desist from all forms of misconduct.”

Earlier, the state chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kayode Martins, and Emmanuel Ogundiran, respectively, commended the Makinde administration for workers-friendly policies and programmes.

Martins urged that the governor should grant autonomy to the Local Government, the judiciary and others.

In his remark, Ogundiran noted that the theme for the 2022 Labour Day, “Labour Politics and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria,” is apt.

He explained that Makinde has devoted himself to repositioning Oyo State “to where it can realistically be called the Pacesetter.”

He urged the labour unions in the state to continue to play their parts in moving the state and the country at large forward.

The event had in attendance traditional rulers, political office holders and members of the different labour unions in the state.