Massive gas leakage creates panic in Ikeja

A massive gas leakage that occurred around computer village in Ikeja is creating panic with people advised to avoid using anything inflammable.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West confirmed the gas leakage and urged residents to not open shops or use naked fire for security reasons.

Farinloye disclosed this during a phone call in a television live program on Wednesday morning. He informed residents within the area of the development and the need to stay safe and avoid the affected area.

“I want to assure everyone that all necessary agencies are on ground to ensure safety at the site. We want to implore people to stay away from the scene,” he said.

Meanwhile, the source of the leakage has been identified and temporarily put under control by the crew on the site.

A staff of Axxela, who does not want to be quoted on the issue confirmed this when he said, “I work in Axxela, it is our gas pipe involved. A third party doing excavations caused the leak. No need to panic.”