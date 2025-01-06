Mass exodus as bandits demand ₦172.7m levy from Zamfara villages

Bandits abduct NURTW Chairman, three children in Kaduna

Armed bandits led by a notorious kingpin, Danisuhu, have imposed a crippling levy of ₦172.7 million on 25 villages in Tsafe West, Zamfara State, plunging the region into further insecurity and economic despair.

Zagazola Makama, Counter Insurgency Expert on Lake-Chad, reported that the levies, which include demands for in-kind contributions like bags of soybeans, have triggered mass displacement as residents flee under the threat of violent reprisals.

According to him, the bandits issued specific financial demands to each of the affected villages in Tsafe West, Zamfara State. Gijinzama was ordered to pay ₦8.5 million, while Dakolo faced a levy of ₦5 million alongside an additional demand for 20 bags of soybeans. Gunja was mandated to pay ₦7 million, and Kauyen Kane received a demand for ₦5 million. Kurar Mota was tasked with raising ₦6 million, while Sabon Garin Bakin Gulbi was given a comparatively smaller levy of ₦2.5 million.

Other villages faced similar burdens. Kibari was ordered to pay ₦3 million, Daga Ciki ₦3 million, Karda ₦5 million, and Biya ₦5 million. Barebari was levied ₦6 million, while Kauyen Magaji was charged ₦7 million. Kwaren Maisaje and Magazawa were each hit with hefty demands of ₦10 million. Maciya, Unguwar Danhalima, Unguwar Rogo, Katanga, and Magazu were each required to pay ₦5 million.

The demands escalated further for some villages. Sungawa and Rakyabu were each levied ₦15 million, while Yalwa was tasked with raising ₦2.7 million. Tsageru and Gidan Anne were each asked for ₦5 million and ₦7 million, respectively. The highest demand was placed on Kunchin Kalgo, which faced an enormous levy of ₦20 million.

These levies, totaling ₦172.7 million, have plunged the rural communities into economic despair, forcing residents to abandon their homes in search of safety from potential violent reprisals for non-payment.

According to Makama, the inability to meet these demands often leads to brutal attacks, leaving residents with no option but to flee.

“Many villages are now deserted, with once-thriving communities reduced to ghost settlements. Hundreds of people have abandoned their homes, farmlands, and livelihoods, plunging deeper into poverty and uncertainty.

“The situation is dire,” one local source revealed. “Those who cannot pay face severe consequences, which has forced entire communities to seek refuge elsewhere.”

“While there have been improvements in security along the Funtua-Tsafe axis and in Tsafe town, rural areas like Tsafe West remain vulnerable”, Makama noted.

Residents are appealing for urgent government intervention, including increased deployment of security personnel and the establishment of permanent posts in affected areas.

Makama also mentioned that the displaced villagers are also in desperate need of emergency relief, including food, shelter, and medical assistance.

