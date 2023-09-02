Mason Greenwood gets second chance in Getafe after Man Utd exit

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has joined Getafe on loan for the 2023-2024 season. The move comes after United suspended Greenwood following allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) discontinued its case against Greenwood in June, citing a lack of evidence. However, United said that Greenwood would still leave the club and has joined Getafe on a season-long loan.

Getafe is a small club in Spain, but it is an excellent opportunity for Greenwood to rebuild his career. He will be playing in the top tier of Spanish football and have the chance to prove himself to potential suitors.

The move to Getafe is a fresh start for Greenwood but will be a long road back to redemption. He will need to work hard to rebuild his reputation and his career.