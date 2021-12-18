Mary Akpobome, Idia Aisien, others emerge winners of 2021 ELOY Awards

Mary Akpobome, director, Heritage Bank; Idia Aisien, Nigerian model and TV presenter; Dakore Akande, a prominent Nigerian actress; Adeola Adeyemi, May Ikeora, CEO of the Miss Nigeria pageant; Adaeze Yobo, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2008; Ify Monye, legal practitioner and many others have emerged winners of the prestigious 13th ELOY Awards 2021.

The 13th edition of the ELOY Awards held on the 26th of November at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, VI Lagos.

The event saw most of the nominees in attendance charged all with supporting one another and reminding all to collaborate with one another because when one woman wins, all women win.

Tewa Onasanya, the founder of the ELOY Awards foundation said that the theme for the ELOYs this year, which is collaboration for sustainable empowerment – When She wins You Win was chosen to highlight the fact that women should be collaborating with one another and men to sustain women empowerment.

The event serves as a reminder that women can all win together when they collaborate and not compete.

The ELOY Conference was held on the same day with a focus on collaboration to sustain women empowerment.

Speakers included Cecilia Dada, commissioner for Women Affiars and Poverty Aleviation Lagos State; Owen Omogiafo, President / GCEO Transcorp Nigeria; Nonye Francis Madu, Founder Psyche 360; Eno Essien, CEO Rhytrack; Sonnia Agu, Founder Sapio Club; Lotanna Ezeogu, founder Skills Tribe; Funke Bucknor Obruthe, CEO Zapphaire Events; Tale Alimi, Founder Owoafara; Yetty Ogunnubi, Founder YD Company; Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder Herconomy; Mabel Aladenusi Adeteye, head, Communications TVC Communications and Chioma Mbanugo, head Marketing, PZ Wilma.

The ELOY Awards Foundation awarded Tony Elumelu, chairman UBA Group, Transcorp Nigeria, UBA Foundation, Heirs Holding, was recognized as a man who advocates for and supports women empowerment. He was awarded the ELOY HE4SHE Recognition award.

Mary Akpobome was awarded the ELOY When I Win You Win award for her role in supporting the growth of other women and Chinyere Okorocha for her role in leadership and mentoring women in the legal sector. Kelechi Oghene was recognised for her role in empowering women in fashion.

The ELOY Awards Foundation and Exquisite Magazine vetted the nominees based on the nominations by the public and the fulfillment of the ELOY Awards criteria.

The ELOY Awards is to celebrate and recognize women of excellence in different fields so as to inspire, motivate, support and educate other women to become the best versions of themselves.