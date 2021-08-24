Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria is dead, the company announced. Mabutho died at the age of 47 in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Cape Town after a brief illness.

“Martin was not just a colleague but a very close friend and most trusted adviser. He was well loved by everyone for his energy and hard-work, his warmth, good humour and the creativity and positive attitude he always brought to the team. He will be greatly missed,” said John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Mabutho joined MultiChoice Botswana as a Customer Service Supervisor in 1999, and later became a Brand Manager at MNet in 2003. He led the Marketing and Sales effort for DStv Mobile in Sub-Saharan Africa before his appointment as MultiChoice Nigeria’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing in 2013.

Mabutho’s death is a big loss to the marketing profession and Nollywood industries as he was a supporter of both industries. He was friendly and jovial.

John Ajayi Publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine said Martin Mabutho is held in high esteem because he knows his union. He said Martin’s death is a colossal loss to the marketing communication industry in Nigeria as he was a thorough bred professional. “We shall surely miss him”

In 2018 Mabutho was appointed Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving the MultiChoice Nigeria customer group strategy covering customer value management, sales, marketing, customer experience and care.

Mabutho is survived by aged parents, his wife Thato and their four children.