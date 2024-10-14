Maritime Cup competition kicks off with electrifying clash between NPA, Micura

The highly anticipated 2024 Ships & Ports Maritime Cup Competition, Nigeria’s premier maritime sporting event, is set to commence on Tuesday, 15th October 2024, with an electrifying opening match between defending champions Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and 2010 winners Micura Stevedoring Services in a high-stakes encounter.

The competition, organised by leading maritime public relations and media firm, Ships & Ports Communication Company, brings together top-tier companies and government agencies from both the private and public sectors, making it the only competitive sporting event in the Nigerian maritime industry.

Officiated by FIFA-badge referees from the Lagos State Referees Council, the 15-year-old tournament will be fiercely contested, as participants compete for the prestigious trophy from 15th October to 6th November 2024.

This year’s edition will feature 11 teams competing in three groups, promising a showcase of talent, sportsmanship, and camaraderie within the maritime sector.

Group A includes the 2009 champions Nigerian Navy, Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and 2019 champions ENL Consortium Limited.

Group B comprises five-time champions Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), APM Terminals, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and Comet Shipping Agencies Nigeria.

In Group C, defending champions Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will face 2010 champions Micura Stevedoring Services and Trucks Transit Parks (TTP).

Bolaji Akinola, CEO of Ships & Ports Communication Company, said the importance of the Maritime Cup competition to the Nigerian maritime sector cannot be overstated.

“Beyond the competition, it serves as a platform to foster unity, teamwork, and collaboration among stakeholders. It encourages friendship and networking, promoting a sense of community and cooperation that is crucial for the growth and development of the maritime industry.

“The tournament also provides an opportunity for participants to bond outside of their usual work environments, enhancing communication and building stronger relationships across the sector. Through the Maritime Cup, players and supporters alike come together in a spirit of healthy competition, further solidifying the sense of togetherness that is vital for the progress of Nigeria’s maritime industry,” Akinola said.

The CEO said the competition serves as a launchpad for young talent to potentially feeding into Nigeria’s national football teams. He said by encouraging youth participation in sports, the Maritime Cup promotes healthy lifestyles and develops skills, discipline, and sportsmanship among players.

“Ultimately, the Maritime Cup celebrates excellence, recognising and rewarding outstanding football skills while encouraging organisations to strive for excellence in their operations. This convergence of sports, community, and industry underscores the Maritime Cup’s vital role in Nigeria’s maritime landscape,” Akinola stated.

At the Maritime Cup draws held at the NPA Club House, Surulere, Lagos, on Wednesday, Adesegun Kosoko, head of the Technical Committee of the tournament, emphasised Ships & Ports’ commitment to fair play and entertainment.

“A comprehensive code of conduct has been established to guarantee a thrilling and equitable competition,” Kosoko, who is a former Chairman of the Lagos State Referees Council, said.

He assured participants of impartial officiating and transparency in all matches, adhering strictly to FIFA regulations.

Since its inception in 2009, the Maritime Cup has grown into a highly anticipated annual event, with past winners including Nigerian Navy (2009), Micura Stevedoring Services (2010), Nigeria Customs Service (2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2017), Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (2015), ENL Consortium Limited (2019), and Nigerian Ports Authority (2018, 2022, and 2023). The competition was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

