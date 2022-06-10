Marcopolo Properties raises hope for affordable housing with Ivy Luxuria Estate

Marcopolo Properties, a real estate development company, at the weekend, raised hope of home seekers with the commissioning of its newest property in Lagos called Ivy Luxuria which, it said, was developed in its renewed efforts to provide shelter and affordable housing for humanity.

Emmanuel Okafor, president of Marcopolo Properties Limited, explained in his speech that Ivy Luxuria was the Dubai of Lagos. “I have called this place the Dubai of Lagos because I had the opportunity to travel to Dubai when it was still a desert and, today, they have been able to carve out a world country out of a desert,” he noted.

“I was thinking about what I could do during construction to give a good value that I could sell at a good price so that people could have the best environment. There are 100 housing units in total, comprising three-bedroom terraces, four-bedroom terraces, and four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes,” he added.

Okafor disclosed that what propelled him into this business was service to humanity, recalling that his father always argued that if anyone could afford food and shelter, he was a wealthy man.

He noted that looking around the country, many people were without shelter.

“Our target and goals are to provide this to humanity at a low base cost, almost as if you built it with your own money; we want to provide this service to people at a low cost, and we will continue to improve,” he assured.

Okafor noted again that Nigeria was a place where everyone wants to live in peace, pointing out that a housing unit should allow people from all over the country or tribe to interact as a family. ‘’That is why there are no boundaries in the apartments; I want everyone to feel a sense of brotherhood in living together,” he said.

Ivy Luxuria, which started two years ago on Orchid Road in Lekki, has amenities such as potable water, a well-equipped gym house, a playground, a swimming pool, a 24-hour CCTV security system, ample parking spaces, a fitted modern kitchen, and an uninterrupted power supply.