Many injured as fully loaded BRT fall in Lagos,

An unknown number of people were injured today as a fully loaded high-capacity bus (BRT) overturned on its side within the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit lane along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway near Iyana-Ipaja.

The accident, which occurred earlier on Friday, resulted in at least 10 casualties.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority disclosed this in a Friday post on X, noting that it occurred around 7.45 am.

LASTMA is the agency charged with managing traffic in Lagos State and enforcing its Traffic laws.

It read, “A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), which they were taken care of.” Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victims to nearby healthcare facilities.

Further details on the cause of the accident and the condition of the victims are yet to be disclosed.