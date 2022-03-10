Many feared dead as truck rams into vehicles, shops in Auchi

Many persons have reportedly died in a motor accident that occurred in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred on Wednesday morning on Otaru road by AP filling station in Auchi.

It was gathered that the articulated truck conveying cement lost control due to brake failure and rammed into motorcycles, vehicles and many shops within the area, killing many persons while others were rushed to different hospitals in the locality.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties is yet to be known while efforts to get response from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) failed.