Many people are feared dead as a devastating accident rocked Karu Bridge near Nyanya Market, Abuja, when a fully loaded fuel tanker lost control due to brake failure, plowing into multiple vehicles and setting off a catastrophic chain of explosions.

The crash site quickly turned into an inferno, with massive flames and thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, sending panic across the area.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene as the tanker, reportedly carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders along with liquid fuel, erupted into a series of violent explosions.

The force of the blasts sent fireballs and debris soaring as high as 700 meters, with some projectiles landing nearly 900 meters away, reminiscent of major industrial disasters.

Survivors recounted their frantic attempts to escape as the fire engulfed vehicles on impact.

One witness, who barely made it out alive, described the chaotic moments before the explosion:

“I saw the tanker speeding uncontrollably, swerving from side to side before it crashed. In seconds, there was a loud blast, and flames spread in all directions.”

Emergency responders, including fire service personnel and medical teams, arrived swiftly, battling to contain the raging fire while searching for survivors.

Several vehicles caught in the blast were reduced to charred remains, trapping occupants inside.

Authorities have yet to provide an official casualty figure, but with the intensity of the explosions and the destruction at the scene, fears of significant loss of life are mounting.

The inferno also caused extensive damage to nearby structures, leaving behind a grim trail of destruction.

As officials work to assess the full impact, residents and commuters remain in shock over the tragic incident, raising renewed concerns about the safety of fuel transportation through densely populated areas.

