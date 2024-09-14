Manufacturing, hospitality business nosedive as insecurity worsens in Imo

…as Army unveils smart soldier concept

The level of insecurity in Imo, one of the five South-Eastern States, is getting worse as kidnappings for ransom and rituals are on the increase, causing manufacturing activities, hotels and hospitality business to nosedive in the State.

BusinessDay gathers that people can longer sleep with their two eyes closed owing to worsening insecurity, which has negatively impacted businesses, causing closing of many businesses and stunted growth, especially in manufacturing, hotels and hospitality sectors of the State’s economy.

It was also gathered that Owerri, the Imo State capital as well as the Cosmopolitan cities where nightlife and other night activities used to thrive are now a shadow of itself as the economic activities have all vanished due to increasing abduction for ransom and rituals and other societal vices.

Consequently, the Nigeria Police Force, Imo State Command, said it had entered into agreement with the Military and other Security Agencies in the State to launch a specialized operation aimed at tackling kidnapping, armed robbery attacks, violent and criminal activities.

Aboki Danjuma, Commissioner of Police, Imo State, said, “The joint effort underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our Communities. The operation will leverage on the combined expertise and resources of both Agencies to bring those responsible for these criminal acts to justice”.

Similarly, Toareed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant General and the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, has emphasised the importance of embracing innovation in tackling multi-dimensional operations as the Army has taken a significant step towards digital transformation.

The Army Chief stated this at a seminar organized by the Army Headquarters, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation held at the Nigerian Army 3 Division, Rukuba Barracks, Plateau State, for junior and middle cadre officers with the theme, “leveraging Digital Transformation for Enhanced Operational Effectiveness in the Nigerian Army: Operations Safe Haven OPSH, in Perspective”.

Represented by Abdusalam Abubakar, a Major General and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division as well as Commander Operations Safe Haven (OPSH), Lagbaja highlighted the critical role of digital transformation in enhancing the capacity of participants to make informed decisions.

Lagbaja commended the loyalty of officers and soldiers in combating insecurity and assured that the Nigerian Army will continue to improve warfare capabilities and security under his watch.

“Equally, the concept of the “smart soldier” is at the heart of the desired transformation of the NA. This entails equipping soldiers with the tools, knowledge and capabilities that allow them to operate effectively in a digitized environment. Thus, the smart soldier embodies military efficiency from enhanced situational awareness to real-time information sharing and advanced communication systems”, he said.