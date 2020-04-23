Manufacturers support RSG fight against COVID-19 with essential items

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers/bayelsa chapter, has presented some essential items donated by its members to the Rivers State Government to support its fight against the dreaded corona virus pandemic. This was same day the governor, Nyesom Wike, encouraged companies doing business in the state to endeavour to help in the fight so as to be seen by his administration as allies at a time such as this.

The items which include a 500 KVA transformer donated by Danelec Limited, a truckload of bottled water and soft drinks donated by Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC), face masks and safety aprons donated by Showers Limited and liquid soap donated by Praymerc Nigeria Limited, were officially presented to the Rivers State Commissioner of Health, the professor, Princewill Chike, by the chairman of MAN, Adawari Mcpepple, a senator, on Friday at the Rivers State Secretariat, Port Harcourt.

In his brief speech while making the presentation, McPepple said the deadly coronavirus was affecting the whole world and that Rivers State and Nigeria were not spared.

While commending Gov Wike for the effective steps he has taken so far to prevent the spread of the ravaging virus, the MAN Rivers/bayelsa chairman said his association decided to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19 by donating the items.

“We have decided to throw our weight behind the Rivers State Government. We are aware that the state has a testing and treatment centre. The 500 KVA transformer was donated by Danelec Ltd for uninterrupted light at the centre, hand washing liquid was donated by Praymerc Nigeria Limited, bottled water and soft drinks were donated by NBC ( Nigeria Bottling Company), while Showers

Ltd donated face masks and safety aprons, all for the isolation centre.”

Responding, Chike thanked MAN for the good gesture and expressed delight that the state’s fight against the virus championed by the governor was yielding positive result.

Chike added: “The issue of COVID-19 pandemic is obvious to everybody. We must commend His Excellency our Executive Governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, for the proactive war he’s waging against the disease.

“Rivers State has recorded just two cases since it started. The first case was a 19-year old lady. She was treated and discharged. The second case was a 62-year old man. As at last night he tested negative and was discharged this morning.

“For now we have no case of COVID-19 in Rivers State but we are still alert. So our 30bed capacity treatment centre is empty now. All facilities are still intact there.”

The Rivers State health commissioner further explained that testing was still ongoing both at the international and domestic fronts, adding that the last two cases were those tested at the international fronts.

He promised that his ministry would make good use of the items donated by MAN and advised people to stay home until the menace is over.

Also speaking, Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce, Ifeoma Nwankpa, commended MAN for the donation. She said COVID-19 has reawakened the consciousness of human beings towards helping one another. She regretted that many residents of Rivers State still do not believe that coronavirus is real.

Speaking with Businessday shortly after the presentation of the items, chairman of MAN Rivers/bayelsa chapter (McPepple), said the donation of the items was to support the effort of the Rivers State Government on the fight against covid-19.

He said the fact that the items presented were manufactured in Rivers State by the companies that donated them meant that the local industries could supply the state with most of her needs if they are supported. He did not explain why many notable manufacturers in the state did not show presence with items.