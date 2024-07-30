Mamman mandates VCs to safeguard varsities ahead of August 1 protest

Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, has asked vice-chancellors to take proactive steps to safeguard the university communities ahead of the planned August 1 nationwide protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

The minister gave the directive in a circular issued by Chris Maiyaki, the acting executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), made available to journalists on Monday in Abuja.

Mamman in the circular also counselled students to remain on campus and focus on their academic pursuits to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protest.

“The Federal Government is not unaware of the rights of any Nigerian to peaceful protest but it is concerned about the safety of staff, students and university property should there be any protest action.

“Consequently, the minister has directed that vice-chancellors of all Nigerian universities take pro-active steps to ensure the security and safety of the university community, including staff and students,” the statement reads in part.

The minister further directed that the vice-chancellors should issue specific statements to assure staff and students of their safety.

“It is also advisable that students remain on campus to focus on their academic pursuits to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests,” the circular reads.