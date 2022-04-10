Maltina rounds off 2022 School Games, sponsors champions to China

The 2022 edition of the Maltina School Games was brought to a thrilling end at the National finals held at the Abuja Mini Stadium on the 29th to 31st March, 2022 as the brand would be sponsoring champions to World School Games in China.

Commencing on the 9th of March 2022, the Games began with state finals in Lagos and Akwa-Ibom states while Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states held theirs later in the month.

Like previous editions, this year saw hundreds of schools register with over a thousand students competing. Only 38 student athletes from each state advanced to the FCT for the National Finals.

The National Finals featured a total of 190 students from across the four states who scaled through the state finals. They participated in a variety of track and field events including 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m, and 800m races, long jump, high jump, and javelin.

The event also unveiled champions in board games, band contests and entertained participants with a colorful march past.

Winners in each category took home fantastic prizes including cash prizes, laptops, tablets, branded merchandise, sportswear and equipment.

Twelve emerging champions from the finals have won the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Nigeria at the biggest sports festival in the world, the International School Games. The athletes, sponsored by Maltina, will travel to China to showcase their talents on a global platform.

Read also: SS3 student wins STEP School Agri-competition

The event wrapped up with a glamorous gala night event where the student-athletes, participating school officials and other stakeholders were hosted to a star-studded affair full of fun, glitz and fanfare.

The emerging winners in the senior girls and boys and junior girls and boys categories namely Israel Olubunmi from Lagos, Daramola Ibukun from Kano, Oluwafeyisola from Lagos and Hassan Adam from Kaduna were awarded with a N500,000 cash prize and laptops.

Israel Olubunmi, Outstanding athlete, emerged as the overall best athlete and carted home a whooping N1.5 M cash prize, three laptops and the biggest trophy.

For the very first time, the Games Masters from Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom and Lagos were rewarded with N100,000 each for their efforts in coaching the champions that emerged from the MSG2022.

Rahama Sadat, Kannywood Star, made a surprise appearance at the event, congratulating the National Winners and encouraging them to shine at the World School Games coming up in China.

Nigerian superstar musicians, Teni, Harrysong and Buju thrilled the audience with live musical performances.

Speaking at the event, Omotunde Adenusi, Portfolio Manager, non-alcoholic drinks, NB Plc, said: “Our vision for the Maltina School Games has been to build the next generation of sports champions by providing platforms like these to encourage young people to showcase their athletic abilities.

“We are pleased to have encouraged great talent from around the nation to express themselves. We look forward to going to the World School Games and flying Nigeria’s flag high.”