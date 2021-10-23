Malami blames IPOB/ESN for #EndSARS attacks, looting of Oba’s palace, others

The Federal Government has blamed the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), for some violent attacks in Lagos and other parts of the country during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Abubakar Malami, justice minister, said this on Friday, at a media briefing, noting that Kanu, through his online broadcasts, instigated the large-scale destruction of public assets during the #EndSARS protest particularly in Lagos, and across the country.

Malami was speaking to journalists in Abuja on the progress made on Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Malami added that careful investigation revealed that an armed wing of IPOB carried out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC facilities with a view to hampering democracy in the country.

According to him, “The Committee finds as a fact, that consequent upon the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, members of IPOB/ESN carried out massive attacks on democratic institutions, especially INEC facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria.

“These attacks were carried out between October 2020 and June 2021. That acting on the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters attacked and killed many security agents, destroyed several public and private properties, including Police stations, public transport buses and other facilities across the country.

“That on 21st October 2020, Nnamdi Kanu through an online call-in radio programme Radio Biafra, further instigated IPOB members to burn down all police stations and kill government security forces, which was carried out and several Security personnel especially Police Officers were killed and public and private properties destroyed.”

Malami alleged that Kanu was responsible for the death of notable Nigerians, such as Ahmed Gulak, Chike Akunyili, who was the widower of the late Dora Akunyili, and several other traditional rulers in the South-East.