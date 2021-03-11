Makinde urges deployment of more soldiers to combat insecurity in Oyo

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, called on the military hierarchy to deploy more troops in the state to help the fight against insecurity.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, stated this while receiving Leo Irabor, chief of defence staff, and other service chiefs at the governor’s office, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said his government would continually support and give necessary logistics to enhance the security of lives and property in the state, stressing, however, the need for continuous synergy between the military and other security agencies to combat insurgency and other forms of criminality.

He added that to surmount the insecurity challenges in the country, there was the need to deploy more troops to help with internal security assignment.

Besides General Irabor, others at the meeting were the chief of army staff, Ibrahim Attahiru (Lt Gen); chief of air staff, Isiaka Oladayo Amao (Air Marshall); chief of naval staff, Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Vice Admiral); chief of defence intelligence, SA Adebayo (Major General); and the general officer commanding, 2nd Mechanised Division, Ibadan, Anthony Omozoje (Major General) among other senior officers.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that the state has been receiving cooperation from the Nigerian Army through the general officer commanding the 2nd Division in the state.

He equally commended the professionalism of the army, saying: “We have been receiving cooperation from the Nigerian Army based in Ibadan under the general officer commanding. So, I must tell you that the state government is appreciative of this because they answer our call anytime we call them.

“I also want to state that the insecurity in Oyo State is not peculiar to this state alone but Nigeria as a whole. Many people are hiding under different canopies, but we know that insecurity is the handiwork of criminals. It does not have religious coloration, no ethnic coloration. A criminal is a criminal but whatever will suit the purpose of the narrator is what we hear in town.

“The main thing is that insecurity is here, but it is not being unattended to and I can tell you that among the armed forces, police, ‘Operation Burst’, Amotekun, there is synergy.

“Though you may be hearing different stories outside, there is synergy and continuous engagement. Every one of us has one target and the central target is the maintenance of peace and security of lives and property across the state.”

Makinde also explained that the present administration in the state was accommodating and “does not give room for tribalism,” insisting that all Nigerians living in the state must be protected and safe.

Earlier, Irabor had told the gathering that the Service chiefs were in Oyo State on regional security visit, adding that the purpose was to familiarise with the troops, officers and men of the Nigeria Army in the state and to equally let the government know that the military forces are working assiduously to address issues of insecurity in partnership with other security agencies in the state.