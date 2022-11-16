Makinde to flag off Gas Project in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will this Thursday flag off the construction of the Oyo State Gas Infrastructure Development and Distribution Project

The project, according to the Commissioner for Energy, Seun Ashamu is part of the State Government’s quest to boost its economy and build a new gas economy in the State.

Ashamu asserted that the project, which is in collaboration with Shell Nigeria Gas Limited on completion will be supplying gas to industrial, manufacturing and commercial companies.

He said, “It is an opportunity to build a new gas distribution infrastructure network in Oyo State to deliver gas to industrial, manufacturing and commercial companies”.

Ashamu, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the new power plant will also be beneficial to new emerging industrial corridors and industrial parks/zones, independent power projects.

“New emerging industrial corridors and industrial parks/zones, Independent Power Projects will also benefit from this project”, he said.

He stated that the project which is scheduled to take place at KM 10 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is expected to boost domestic gas consumption, power generation, as well as industrialisation in the country.

“It will provide stable power generation for industrial and residential use within the state”, he said.