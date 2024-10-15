Makinde tasks Air Force on expansion of security operations in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked the Nigerian Air Force to expand its operations and footprints in the State, saying that his Government will continue to provide all the necessary support for the Air Force towards the rapid completion of Air Force Base in Ajia, Ibadan as well as collaborate with the Force on other areas of operations.

The governor, who commended the Nigerian Air Force for being a pillar of support to his administration and for complementing its efforts in keeping the State safe, stated this on Monday, when he received the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal, Kolade Ademuwagun, at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde appreciated the Nigeria Air Force for its professional support and immense contributions through its men, who have been part of the State’s security architecture and those serving as members of the Committee for the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to an International Airport.

He said, “I need to acknowledge the fact that since I came in here, the NAF has been a pillar of support and they have kept us safe and secure in Oyo State. Your officers and men have been working day and night to keep us safe.

Read also: Makinde urges deployment of more soldiers to combat insecurity in Oyo

“We want to, on behalf of the people of the state and the government, say thank you to the Air Force. Please, convey my sincere appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff for what you are doing in Oyo State.

“We are looking forward to a functional Air Force Base in Ajia. When we started the interaction regarding the project, we said we were going to pay compensation to the people that have to be displaced and that has been done.

“Also, we promised an amount, but we know that inflation has caught up with that amount and we are ready to contribute more so that the project can see the light of the day and can be done rapidly.

“I know this is also a tough period for our security agencies, especially the Air Force, because there is no local standard for aviation, the standard is international. And most of the things you do; like training, simulation, maintaining your equipment and aircraft are based on forex.

“So, I know for you to get through this period, you must have been doing a lot of manouvering and ingenuity. I can only encourage you to say that we feel your pain. Tough times don’t last but tough people do.”

Speaking earlier, Air Vice Marshal Ademuwagun, thanked the governor for the warm reception and the cordial relationship that has always existed between the Oyo State Government and the Nigeria Air Force.

He described the State as a place of significant history rejuvenated for the benefit of mankind through Governor Makinde’s initiative.

Read also: We will work with Air Force to achieve its objectives- Makinde

Ademuwagun added that Governor Makinde’s strategic vision on the economy, education, agriculture and other sectors have brought about significant achievements.

The Air Vice Marshal equally lauded Governor Makinde for his tremendous support to the Air Force over the years, especially for providing the Force with the expanse of land to serve as the permanent site for the construction of the 671 Nigeria Air Force Base located in Ajia, Ibadan, stressing that the governor’s commitment, leadership and style of administration have been consistent.

In attendance at the meeting were the Secretary to the State Government, Olanike Adeyemo, a professor; Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni; Commissioner for Finance, Akinola Ojo; Senior Executive Assistant, General Duties, Bayo Lawal; Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Fatai Owoseni, retired Commissioner of Police; Director-General of Operation Burst, James Ajibola, a retired Army Colonel and the Special Adviser, Immigration and Homeland Services, Segun Adegoke.

BusinessDay reports that Vice Marshal Ademuwagun was accompanied by the Air Officer Commanding 671 NAF Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore George Akinyimika and other top echelon of the Nigerian Air Force.

Share