Makinde moves to compensate Ibadan land owners

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State.

…calls for youth participation in politics

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has constituted a monitoring team to oversee the payment of compensation to land owners affected by the acquisition of lands on the first segment of the Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Circular Road.

A letter signed on behalf of Olanike Adeyemo, a Professor and the Secretary to the State Government, indicated that the monitoring team would be headed by Sunday Odukoya, a retired of Police and Executive Assistant on Security to the Governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde has said that his administration would continue to put the people of the State first in all its policies and decisions, believing in ethical leadership, which espouses responsibility towards the broader community, as the main import of leadership.

Governor Makinde, who stated that there was the need for more ethical people to be involved in governance in the Country, stressed that his Government had been able to bridge the trust gap between the public and the Government over the last five years because it had been running a transparent and people-oriented Government.

Speaking at the third Convocation Ceremony of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan with theme : “Faith, Leadership and Governance: Preparing the Next Generation for Ethical Leadership in Nigeria,” the governor charged the graduating students to learn the ways of ethical leadership and make the commitment to cause change and achieve Country’s desires by joining politics and learning from the best.

The governor, while emphasising on the need for responsible and ethical leaders to come on stream for the Country to reach its full potential, stated that this set of leaders would be humble, teachable, take decisions for the positive development of the people, choose quality friends and listen to people that they govern for development.

