Encroach on our land, face legal consequences, Delta govt warns

Goodnews Obiodeh, Delta State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development has, warned individuals and communities in the State to stop trespassing on Government acquired lands or face legal consequences.

He gave the warning in Asaba during a meeting with the representatives of Atakiako (Egbedemi) family of Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area, emphasising that the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria vested ownership of all lands, which were acquired on the Governor for the service of public interest.

Thus, he advised communities which are hosts to Government acquisitions to always verify properly and check with the various field Offices of the Ministry before development or sale to avoid being prosecuted for criminal trespass reminding them that ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking the law.

He also warned individuals buying and building on State Government lands, as according to him the Town Planning Offices will not approve illegal buildings on such lands and even if approved in error, will be demolished and such encroachers prosecuted.

The Commissioner therefore cautioned against forceful occupation of Government lands across the state as the resultant disobedience of the law will lead to heavy losses on their part.

Share