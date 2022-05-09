Makinde inspects Ajia-Airport, Amuloko, Olorunsogo roads

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor on Friday, inspected ongoing works at the 21km Ajia-Airport Road with a spur to Amuloko as well as the Olorunsogo-Amuloko-Akanran-Dagbolu Road, noting that the government is satisfied with the quality of works being done on the projects.

He, however, tasked the contractors to improve the pace of work, noting that the government had thought that some of the projects would be completed by the third anniversary of the administration.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the governor, who inspected the Ajia-Airport Bridge, the Amuloko stretch of the road and the Dagbolu termination point of the 37-kilometre Beere-Olorunsogo-Akanran-Dagbolu road, said that the government will continue to insist on quality control.

Read also: Obaseki kicks off ‘operation plan Edo’

Addressing newsmen shortly after inspecting the Amuloko Road, the governor said: “These are some of the projects that we thought, by our third year anniversary, would have been completed. Yes, we are pushing and the contractor is also pushing.

“In terms of quality, we are okay. But in terms of the pace, I think they can do better. In three or four months, I believe they should be done with it. The major hold-up on Ajia-Airport Road was the bridge we visited. They already have concrete over it and are waiting for it to keel.

“The contractors gave us the end of May but we won’t allow them to rest.”

Residents of the state at the different sites of the projects hailed Governor Makinde, expressing gratitude to the government for the projects in their communities.

On the entourage of the governor were the Commissioner for Works, Public Infrastructure and Transport, Dahud Sangodoyin, a Professor and the Managing Director, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, Abel Adeleke, among others.