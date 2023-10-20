Makinde completed 180km roads in four years – Oyelade

The Oyo State Government has completed 180 kilometers of roads across the state in four years, according to Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

The State government has awarded 38 roads, equaling 800 km across the state, out of which, 458 km are ongoing.

This was disclosed by Oyelade during a courtesy call to his office, by the management of Crest Media Group.

The Commissioner was reacting to a request for the construction of the road leading to Crest FM, Galilee Road, Olodo.

According to him, no government in the history of the state has engaged in such massive construction of roads at the cheapest cost.

He cited an example of the past administration in the state that constructed just 33km of road in eight years.

The chief operating officer of the radio station applauded the state government for providing a business friendly environment that made it possible for the establishment of many radio stations in the past three years.

Responding, the Commissioner for Information said that the establishment of 47 radio stations within Ibadan zone, is not a coincidence saying that it is part of the deliberate efforts by the government to make Oyo State an investors’ destination.

Oyelade said that this is already rubbing-off on the socio-economic growth of the state, as seen in the increase in real estate and hospitality industries.

He promised full co-operation with broadcast stations in the state to further boost information dissemination about the programmes and activities of the state government.