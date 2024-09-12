Maiduguri flood: Reps to approve release of more funds to Borno

The House of Representatives has offered to approve more funds for Borno State to address the flood disaster in Maiduguri, the state capital.

This will add to boost Borno the N3 billion said to have earlier been released by the Federal Government states affected by floods in the country, of which Borno is one.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, made the pledge on Wednesday, after commiserating with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Abbas said aside from the release of N3bn to the flood-affected states; the National Assembly has designed some strategies and solutions to be implemented by the executive in the next few days to bring succour to the victims of the flood in Maiduguri.

“I am here today to commiserate with the Vice President over the devastating flooding incident in Maiduguri. That is the purpose of my visit here, and I used that opportunity to discuss extensively the problems and the situation of the people, particularly those affected in Maiduguri”

Read also: 5 deadliest flood crises in Nigeria since 2012

He assured that the common people would benefit from the Federal Government’s largesse, adding, “With a governor (of Borno) that is known for transparency, I am sure that whatever will be provided for them from the presidency will be judiciously distributed, so I have no fear about that.”

Abbas said other flood-ravaged states like Kaduna were already enjoying the support of the Federal Government.

“States that have similar flood incidents, like Kaduna, a few weeks ago, we took measures to also address that by giving palliatives and we have also reached out to NEMA, and also advised it to assist the victims there.

“We are making efforts with the governor of Niger State to see what we can do as National Assembly to help. Also, all the other states that are affected, we will do what we can to help.”

The flood regarded as one of the worst in recent times, wreaked havoc in Maiduguri on Tuesday, destroying properties worth billions of naira, including a correctional centre (prison). Hundreds of inmates, including some dreaded Boko Haram commanders, were said to have seized the opportunity to escape from the prison facility.

The development has placed states in the southern part of the country on edge, as there is fear the flood could move down south in weeks ahead.