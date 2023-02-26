Maiduguri fire: Buhari commiserates with victims, seeks strict vigilance

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appealed to Nigerians to observe strict vigilance as winds and rising temperatures increase the risks of fires in forests, homes, public buildings and markets.

The warning became necessary following an outbreak of a major fire incident which has razed the popular Maiduguri Monday Market, according to Garba Shehu, President’s Spokesman.

Shehu in a statement, said the President expressed grief over the destruction caused by the early morning fire on Sunday, saying that the nation’s prayers and condolences are with the hardworking traders and their families who have reportedly saved very little or nothing from the fire.

Read also: Action Alliance warns against tampering with will of Rivers people

President Buhari commended the immediate response of the Governor, Babagana Zulum’s government to the incident and directed effective coordination and collaboration between federal and state agencies to bring needed relief to those who are affected.

He therefore, directed the state and federal agencies responsible for fire management to strive towards higher levels of preparedness, mitigation efforts and strengthening their response mechanisms to deal with the increasing menace of market and other fire disasters.