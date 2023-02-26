Action Alliance warns against tampering with will of Rivers people

As fears become rife that results of Saturday’s election in Rivers State were being changed at various points in Port Harcourt, the Action Alliance (AA) in the state has warned against any attempt to interfere with the will of the people as expressed on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The governorship candidate of AA, Dawari George, who had earlier asked the party’s followers to vote the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) kicked against any plot to change what everybody already knows.

The governorship candidate in a broadcast Sunday afternoon expressed “deep concern” over reports of attempts by state and non-state actors to subvert the will of the people as expressed in their voting preference.

George, who noted that the 2023 presidential election was of great significance to the future of the country and the state, said it was very important that every citizen be heard and respected.

George called on politicians, state and non-state actors, not to interfere with the will of Rivers people or tamper with the votes that had been cast by the people.

He noted, “It is our responsibility as citizens to ensure that our votes count, and that the democratic process is upheld.” He reminded all those who seek to subvert the will of the people that Nigeria’s democracy is built on the principle of power of the people and that as such it was important everyone respected the sanctity of the ballot box.

He continued, “It is the right of every citizen to choose the candidate they believe will best represent their interest, and any attempt to undermine this right is an attack on our democracy.”

He, therefore, called on all political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with the principles of fairness and transparency.

While insisting on the importance of free, fair, and credible polls, George, who cast his vote yesterday in his Ward 1, Polling Unit 07, Asari-Toru LGA, stressed that the outcome must reflect the true will of the people. While noting that the Action Alliance in the state deployed its agents to monitor the process closely, and would do everything to ensure its integrity, George pledged that the party would ensure that the process was not compromised.