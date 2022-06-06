Maiden 10km Warri Mangrove Marathon race to gulp over N30m – Organizers

The first ever Warri Marathon race tagged “Mangrove Marathon Warri 2022″ would gulp a staggering N30 million, says Jerry Chidi, managing director and chief executive officer, Mangrove Marathon.

The Warri Marathon race, according to Chidi, is to be hosted in Warri, Delta State on July 26, 2022 to commemorate World Environment Day.

He added that winners of the mangrove marathon would be rewarded with mouthwatering prizes.

Chidi in a press conference held at the Falcorp Mangrove Park, Ijala Ikenren, Warri during the weekend, said the 10km marathon race is to create awareness on the need to sustain the earth and it’s life support system, especially our mangroves.

He said the Mangrove forest faces unprecedented threat arising from human sources including oil pollution, overexploitation, invasive species, and municipal development, adding that to save the Mangrove, awareness is key.

He said the objective of the mangrove marathon is to foster ecological literacy which will allow people understand why they should protect the mangroves.

He said having recognized that the mangrove forest is one unique gift of nature that has been described as nurseries of life, the marathon would create the space for environmental awakening not in the confines of a conference room but in a 10km stretch of space, visible to millions of people.

He noted that the aim of the mangrove marathon is to build social capital/networks for Mangroves conversation and create environmental consciousness in a large number of persons.

According to Chidi also, the mangrove marathon would gainfully engage the youths and promote peace, and boost the formal and informal economy of the host city.

“The Mangrove Marathon aims to showcase the beauty of the Mangrove Ecosystem thereby promoting ecotourism and environmental friendliness.

“It will provide a platform for everyone to participate in environmental sustainability. Environmental sustainability is the responsibility to conserve natural resources and protect global Ecosystem to support health and wellbeing, now and in the future,” Chidi said.

While saying that partnership for the project is still open, Chidi said that brands that will identify with the project will enjoy the goodwill that accrue to partners of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) as outlined by the United Nations.