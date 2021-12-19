MacArthur, HDI harp on capacity building for successful monitoring, implementation of UBE-funded projects

For the Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds to meet its targeted outcomes in the delivery of basic education, critical stakeholders have called for continuous capacity building of independent monitors to ensure successful implementation, execution and monitoring of projects in Lagos.

This consensus was reached at a one-day capacity building for community-based monitors in Lagos State, tagged ‘Utilisation of UBE Funds Tracking Project’ organised by the Human Development Initiative (HDI) with support from MacArthur Foundation.

The bulk of UBE funds is directly managed by states through the States Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), to fund projects like construction of new blocks of classrooms, rehabilitation, fencing and furniture (for both teachers and pupils). This project is targeted at ensuring that education goods and services get delivered to schools by engaging both government (Supply) and other non-state actors (demand) side.

“This training aims to strengthen your capacity in advocating for positive change in the management of our public schools,” said Olufunso Owasanoye, executive director, Human Development Initiative (HDI), adding that the training can come at no better time than now when education, especially basic education is in dire need of the support of all stakeholders.

Read also: Lagos seeks PPP to grow investment in water transport

According to her, the training was meant to equip the monitors in supporting existing government-instituted measures in the implementation, execution and monitoring of projects for the management and better outcome of the teaching-learning process in public schools.

Owasanoye equally spoke on deploying emotional intelligence (EQ) for successful monitoring of government projects by monitoring education development in Lagos State. The training also focused on achieving work life balance as dedicated community monitors, in relation to the tracking of construction, rehabilitation, boreholes and fencing and other developmental projects in the education sector.

Johnson Ibidapo, programme officer, HDI, said the training was meant to build the capacity of independent monitors on how to sustain their passion, voice and labour towards effective monitoring of UBE funded projects beyond the current happenings in public schools in Lagos.

According to Ibidapo, the training focuses mainly on transparency and accountability in the utilisation of UBE funds, particularly in Lagos State. “We advocate for effective quality education in Nigeria and what we try to do is to ensure that citizens demand accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s education sector,” he said.