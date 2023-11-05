Luton 1-1 Liverpool: Diaz’s late equaliser denies Luton historic win

Luis Diaz scored an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool denied Luton Town a first home win in the Premier League.

Tahith Chong’s 80th-minute goal had Luton on course for an historic victory. Still, substitute Diaz bundled in a far-post equaliser and revealed a message of support to his family following recent reports of his father’s kidnapping in Colombia.

Diaz’s goal was Liverpool’s 24th and final shot of a fantastic match, with Darwin Nunez accounting for nine of Liverpool’s attempts and somehow missing a big chance from just three yards out.

Diaz lifted his shirt in celebration to reveal a message on a white T-shirt that read ‘libertad para papa’ or ‘freedom for my father’.

Diaz’s father remains missing after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia, and Diaz lifted his shirt to show a message of “freedom for papa” after heading inside the net Harvey Elliott’s cross five minutes into added time.

It was a poignant and remarkable conclusion to a contest in which Luton had appeared on course for a deserved first league win of the season at Kenilworth Road and a first victory over the Reds since February 1991.

On their first league visit in more than 30 years, Liverpool appeared rocked by a raucous atmosphere inside Kenilworth Road and were never at their free-flowing best against a side that dug in, ground out and waited for their chance.

Liverpool sought the victory that would move them second in the table, but the first half was a test of their patience as Luton executed an organised, determined plan to stymy their attacking advances.

Darwin Nunez tested the reflexes of goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski early on, striking from outside the box and drawing a diving save from the Luton goalkeeper low to his left.

Nunez went closer when his first effort struck the top of the crossbar from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb pass from deep in midfield.