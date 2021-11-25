LUCOSA holds 4th grand reunion in Edo State

Preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming grand reunion and annual general meeting of alumni of the Lumen Christi Old Students Association.

This year’s grand reunion which is the 4th would hold on the 27th of November 2021 at the Protea Hotel Benin City, Edo State.

The theme of this year’s grand Reunion and annual general meeting is “Strategic Alignment for Collective Prosperity”. Special guest of honour at the event is the Edo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency Rt. Honourable Philip Shaibu, while the guests of honour are the Speaker of the Edo State house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Member representing Esan North East /Esan South East Federal Constituency, Rt Hon. Sergius Ogun. The fathers of the day are the Catholic Archbishop of Benin, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Rev Dr. Donatus Ogun, and the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Rev Dr. Gabriel Dunia.

Osita Chidoka, former aviation minister, and Bismark Rewane are guest speakers for the event.