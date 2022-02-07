LSETF partners MEPB to host summit addressing unemployment

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB) is set to host the second edition of the Lagos employment summit, with the aim of bridging the unemployment gap in the state.

The summit is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event on March 3 and 4, 2022 at Eko Hotel and via Zoom, with the theme ‘sustainable job creation strategies: collective action and prosperity for all’.

This 2022 edition of the summit will feature 90 speakers and 15 plenary sessions, presentations, and breakout hearings all of which will focus on progressive economic and social solutions to unemployment problems in the state.

Teju Abisoye, executive secretary, LSETF, said that sustainable job creation strategies are a much-needed conversation among industry players in the entire socio-economic space, adding that the event will spotlight various speakers with diverse wealth of experience across the entrepreneurial, advocacy, governmental and private sectors.

“We share in the philosophy that the issue of unemployment is a shared responsibility of both the government, corporates, and individuals; hence, we are always elated to partner and collaborate as much as we can, and this summit further positions us in the right direction,” she said.

Sam Egube, Lagos State commissioner for economic development and planning said the summit aligns with the next level goals of the Federal Government and the Lagos State government’s flagship policy thrust, the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda on job creation and making Lagos a 21st-century economy

“This administration has focused on improving the business environment for small and large businesses across the state which will create countless opportunities for business expansion and job creation, this Summit further pinpoints us towards achieving this charge,” he said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor will headline the summit in addition to over 70 speakers from the public and private sector will speak on issues around the workforce of the future, women’s economic empowerment as a tool for economic growth, orange economy, critical areas that drive youth employment among other issues.

Confirmed speakers expected at the conference include Bola Adesola, chairman, LSETF; Sam Egube; Aloysius Uche Ordu, director, Africa Growth Initiative; Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO, Slot Systems Nigeria, among others.

In addition to the deliberations and conversations, there will be an innovation challenge, tagged the Lagos state employment summit innovation challenge, where tech innovators will proffer resourceful solutions to increase jobs creation in Lagos State.

This process will include the submission of pitches, judges’ reviews, shortlisting of applications, and the announcement of the finalist and winners who will clinch grants.

There will also be clinics to equip young professionals with contemporary skills for the 21stcentury workplace.

Although attendance is free, participants interested in the summit are required to register online at www.lagosemploymentsummit.com.