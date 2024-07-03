LPPC shortlist former chairman and 97 others for SAN title

The Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 98 lawyers for the conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for this year.

The list include a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani and Idowu Benson, Baba Dala Fika, a former legal adviser of the PDP

Fika was a member of the APC National Screening Committee that screened and cleared Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This shortlist was contained in a statement by Hajo Sarki Bello, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC.

While 87 are practising lawyers and advocates, 11 are from the academic.

The Registrar invited comments from the public on the integrity, reputation and competence of the applicants.